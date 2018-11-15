You’re invited to a festive beauty and shopping experience at Whole Foods Market

15 November 2018
whole-foods-event

Book now for the ultimate beauty shopping experience in London’s West End with gift bargains, pamper treatments, drinks and a goodie bag

With party season officially declared open and Christmas shopping firmly on the agenda, Whole Foods Market has all your needs sorted. On Monday 19 November, the Health and Beauty department of its London Piccadilly store will be transformed into the ultimate Christmas shopping and pamper space.

There will be drinks, a DJ and a host of beauty treatments to get you prepped for a night out or to help you unwind at the end of a stressful day. Experts will also be on hand to help you find the right skincare for your skin type.

Plus, there’ll be the chance to buy beauty gift sets at 20 per cent off – and what’s more, there’ll be someone to wrap them for you. It’s an opportunity to tick friends and family off the Christmas shopping list in one go while treating yourself too. If you’re a fan of natural and organic beauty brands such as Ren, Dr Hauschka, Trilogy and Inika, we defy you not to indulge in a spot of self-gifting too.

The Whole Foods Market pamper experience

G&Ts will be served to the sounds of a DJ, kicking off the festive vibe. A glitter artist and manicurist will be there to transform your look. Drop in on Trilogy for a mini facial or have a skin consultation with the organic skincare experts from Antipodes. Once you’ve bought your ticket, which costs just £5, everything is included.

The discounted shopping

After all that pampering, head over to the beauty counter to take advantage of the hefty 20 per cent off gift sets from some field-leading natural and organic beauty brands. There’s something for every member of the family, including the real beauty buffs on your Christmas list.

We’ve got our eye on the Morning Greeting Face Care Set from Dr Hauschka, which comes with the famous Rose Day Cream, a limited edition Cleansing Cream and Facial Toner. Inika’s Flutter Eyes, a beautiful makeup bag with the brand’s organic liquid eyeliner and vegan long-lash mascara, is high on our wishlist too.

There’ll be a personalized gift wrapping service too, so all you have to do come Christmas Eve is help yourself to another G&T.

And finally...

Whole Foods Market are offering 10 per cent off body care and a goodie bag filled with beauty treats if you purchase on the night.

So what are you waiting for? Christmas doesn’t get easier than this.

Book now

When: Monday 19th November

Where: Whole Foods Market, 20 Glasshouse St, London W1B 5AR

Time: 5:30pm - 8.30pm

Tickets: £5 (plus 98p booking fee).

Booking: Book your place here with Eventbrite 

Written in partnership with Whole Foods Market


