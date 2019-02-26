You’re invited to our exclusive skincare event with The Inkey List and Cult Beauty

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 February 2019
inkey-event

Be the first to reserve your free spot now for an evening of discovery, discussion, and a free bespoke goody bag worth up to £40 containing products tailored to your specific skin concerns

Love skincare? Then mark 5th March in your diaries because we’re joining forces with some of the industry’s most exciting experts to talk all things beauty and trends - and you can be on the guestlist.

Get The Gloss’ Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall will be in conversation with three of the industry’s most knowledgeable and engaging experts: Alexia Inge, the co-founder of Cult Beauty, and Colette Newberry and Mark Curry, co-founders of The Inkey List. Selling a product every 30 seconds, the brand has established itself as one of the biggest success stories of the past year thanks to its range of premium, yet bank balance-friendly, skincare products. Their Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a staple in many of our regimes.

What’s more, everyone who attends will walk away with an unbelievable free gift - a bespoke goody bag containing up to four products from The Inkey List. Throughout the evening, you’ll be able to visit head formulators from the brand who will be on hand to build your very own skincare ‘recipe,’ (worth up to £40), tailored to your specific skin type and concerns.

There are only 70 spaces available though, allocated on a first come, first served basis, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to make sure you get your hands on one.

Here are the full details. We’ll see you there!

The details

When: Tuesday 5th March 2019

Time: 6.30 - 8pm

Where: Icetank Covent Garden, 5-7 Grape Street, London, WC2H 8DW

Tickets are FREE: limited space available

Book your place here via  Eventbrite .

Written in partnership with The Inkey List.


