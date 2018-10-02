You’re invited to the UK’s first ever Kate Somerville pop-up

Never been to Hollywood? Fret not, beauty fans for LA is coming to you in the shape of Kate Somerville’s first ever pop-up in the UK this October - and you’re all invited.

The iconic LA-based brand is opening its doors in central London for one day only that’s ‘DediKated to Your Skin’ - and with four floors to play with you’ll want plenty of time to explore.

What’s included

Promising to be a highly Instagrammable occasion, the exclusive, free event on Friday 19th October will give skincare fans the chance to get up close and personal with the brand, and to hear more about how the founder became known as the ‘guru of glow’; there’ll also be plenty of special offers, gift bags and more, with a focus on four key ranges: ExfoliKate, Wrinkle Warrior, EradiKate and Goat Milk.

From interactive elements including the chance to curate your own bathroom ‘shelfie’ to OxyGin cocktails inspired by the cult DermalQuench Liquid Lift, there’ll be plenty to try and test on the day - plus you can book in for a free Signature Express facial to experience the products in all their glory.

The Kate effect

As one of the most trusted names in the beauty business, Kate Somerville is renowned for her scientific approach to skincare and as the facialist to the A-list elite, with regular visitors to her clinic including the likes of Drew Barrymore, Anna Kendrick and Elizabeth Olsen. With over 25 years of experience, Kate has strived to create problem-solving skincare that harnesses true results, with products in the range that deal with everything from acne to sensitive skin, and you need only shop online for the cult range to see the thousands of five-star reviews she’s accumulated thanks to her expert formulations.

With her team there to guide you through the range, your skin will be in the best of hands - so what are you waiting for? We’ll see you there…

The details

When: Friday 19th October

Time: 10am – 4pm

Where: 19 Greek Street, Soho, London, W1D 4DT

#KateInTheUK

Please note the first 100 slots with the free gift have now sold out due to popular demand! You can still book your place on the link below for more great offers on the day...

Book your place here via EventBrite