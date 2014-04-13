Sleeping beauty: the night cream that makes skincare simple

Choosing the best night cream for different skin types can often be an overwhelming and confusing process. However, whether your skin is dry, sensitive, dull or simply tired, the latest addition to the award-winning Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream range is your perfect bedtime buddy.

More lightweight and less heavily scented than the original, the new Nighttime Miracle Moisturizer has stripped our beauty regimes back to basics to hydrate, renew and protect skin in one fell swoop. Packed with shea butter and vitamin E to soothe and moisturise, plus salicylic acid, (not as scary as it sounds, we promise!) to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, it gives a dose of super hydration that will leave your skin soft, supple and wide awake the next morning.

Delicately scented with lavender, it’s the ultimate nighttime de-stresser for both skin and senses. Skin care that’s simple yet effective: sounds like the perfect combination to us.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant Nighttime Miracle Moisturizer, £32. Buy online at www.johnlewis.com