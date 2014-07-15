Smell as fresh as a daisy with the new perfume from Marc Jacobs

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 July 2014
mrcjacobsdaisy-main

Little Daisy is all grown up...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Like a good wine, a perfume only gets better with age and the Daisy range of fragrances from Marc Jacobs is no exception to the rule.

The newest incarnation, Daisy Dream takes the line’s trademark light, delicate scent and gives it a touch of sophistication and depth that’s a little more elegant and grown up than its predecessors. With top notes of blackberry, grapefruit and pear, a heart of jasmine, lychee and blue wisteria and a base of white woods, musks and coconut water, it’s the perfect summer scent of choice for those who like floral and fruity numbers alike.

Set in the most beautiful of flower and lace embellished bottles, the perfume’s illuminated with a hint of sky blue colour to give the view out of your window some serious competition. Crisp, soft and strikingly designed, we’ll be banking on this for giving us a spritz of sunnier climes and clear blue skies on days when we don’t particularly fancy stepping outside.

From £39. Available from  www.boots.com .


