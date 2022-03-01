Sneak preview: Spring 2014 Tom Ford Colour Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 December 2013
get-the-gloss-tom-ford-spring-2014-collection

Want to know what Tom Ford has up his sleeve for spring 2014? Your wish is Ayesha Muttucumaru's command...

If like us you’re in need of a glimpse of sunnier climes, there’s a flash of hope on the horizon in the form of the new Tom Ford SS14 Colour Collection.

“Beautiful and glowing skin touched with a bit of hot colour is a ravishing spring look – it is alluring and sexy,” says Tom Ford - and who are we to argue? Launching next February, the limited edition collection sees the return of the brand’s chic gold and ivory packaging and a range boasting eight new Sheer Lip Colours (£36) and 4 new Nail Lacquer Shades (£26) that has us all counting down the days till spring.

MORE GLOSS: How to do the Tom Ford smokey eye

The deliciously sweet-smelling beachside bullets offer a semi-translucent finish, a new bevelled tip to offer extra precision and contain vitamins C and E, shea butter and natural oils to plump and hydrate parched summertime pouts. Choose from a trio of shimmering, suits-all-skin tones nudes (In The Buff is our personal favourite), a quintet of vibrant pinks, oranges and reds and treat post-winter digits to a couple of coats of the super glossy (ahem, Posse-approved) polishes in one of four high-coverage shades. The polishes also boast a bendable coating too, so the lacquers stay colour-true for longer.

Come next spring, this is one range that’ll act as the ideal way to part ways with winter and the perfect accessory to partner the new additions to the Neroli Portofino line too. What was that, we hear you say? We’re afraid that you’ll have to wait until nearer the time to hear about that one…


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More