Sneak preview: Spring 2014 Tom Ford Colour Collection

If like us you’re in need of a glimpse of sunnier climes, there’s a flash of hope on the horizon in the form of the new Tom Ford SS14 Colour Collection.

“Beautiful and glowing skin touched with a bit of hot colour is a ravishing spring look – it is alluring and sexy,” says Tom Ford - and who are we to argue? Launching next February, the limited edition collection sees the return of the brand’s chic gold and ivory packaging and a range boasting eight new Sheer Lip Colours (£36) and 4 new Nail Lacquer Shades (£26) that has us all counting down the days till spring.

The deliciously sweet-smelling beachside bullets offer a semi-translucent finish, a new bevelled tip to offer extra precision and contain vitamins C and E, shea butter and natural oils to plump and hydrate parched summertime pouts. Choose from a trio of shimmering, suits-all-skin tones nudes (In The Buff is our personal favourite), a quintet of vibrant pinks, oranges and reds and treat post-winter digits to a couple of coats of the super glossy (ahem, Posse-approved) polishes in one of four high-coverage shades. The polishes also boast a bendable coating too, so the lacquers stay colour-true for longer.

Come next spring, this is one range that’ll act as the ideal way to part ways with winter and the perfect accessory to partner the new additions to the Neroli Portofino line too. What was that, we hear you say? We’re afraid that you’ll have to wait until nearer the time to hear about that one…