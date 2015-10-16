Softer skin, stronger nails and a show of support for breast cancer sufferers

Beauty brands large and small rally together each October to raise funds and awareness for women, men and families affected by breast cancer, and one such small but very mighty brand is Margaret Dabbs . Named after its famed podiatrist founder (your feet have NEVER been in better hands), the company specialises is concentrated, effective and protective, not to mention luxe, products and treatments for both hands and nails. Whatever your skin or nail concern, from the cosmetic to the medical, it’s likely the team can advise and set up an efficient treatment plan, with the likes of the Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Serum carrying on the good work at home.

This particular ointment does good in more ways than one in that 15% of all proceeds from purchase of the Limited Edition serum will be donated to Breast Cancer Care (the bottle has been given a pink makeover to suit). In addition to raising money for a worthy cause, the serum is a wise buy as its ingredients are so potent that you only need the tiniest amount to hydrate nails and cuticles, help prevent infections (thanks to lightweight tea tree and emu oils), ease cracks, ridging and damage and leave nails hard as well...nails. It promises visible results within three days, and I’ve noticed a remarkable difference in the state of my crinkly cuticles (having a break from nail polish will let it do its thing all the more). If your hands and feet could do with some TLC going into winter, now’s the time to treat yourself, and help others benefit from treatment of a different kind.

Margaret Dabbs Limited Edition Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Serum, £12