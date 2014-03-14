Spring clean your beauty routine with a gift bag from Harvey Nichols

With bated breath, beauty junkies everywhere have awaited the return of the Harvey Nichols limited edition beauty gift bag and finally the wait is over - hallelujah!

The gifts are presented in a specially designed cosmetics bag, created by London-based Art Director Darren Wall. Shoppers can receive over £200 worth of gorgeous and glamorous treats from some of health and beauty’s leading brands when they spend £135 on fragrance, skincare or beauty in Harvey Nichols.

A whole host of luxury skincare products for brightening up worn-out, wintery skin are included in the gift bag. From YSL serum and Dermalogica Microfoliant to ESPA Replenishing Oil and Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream, there’s a lotion, potion or treatment to help all skin types achieve that spring glow.

Also included are a selection of makeup products to help prep, prime and sculpt your way to perfect skin. With radiance enhancing foundation from Laura Mercier, beautiful bronzer from Bare Minerals and a masterclass mascara from Trish McEvoy, there’s every cosmetic a girl could wish for to give her makeup bag a spring clean.

All you have to do to get hold of this blissful bag is to spend some money in Harvey Nichols - frankly, it would be rude not to.