Spring clean your beauty routine with a gift bag from Harvey Nichols

Katie Robertson14 March 2014
get-the-gloss-harvey-nichols-beauty-bag

It's the one we've all been waiting for - the Harvey Nichols Spring beauty gift bag has arrived

With bated breath, beauty junkies everywhere have awaited the return of the Harvey Nichols limited edition beauty gift bag and finally the wait is over - hallelujah!

The gifts are presented in a specially designed cosmetics bag, created by London-based Art Director Darren Wall. Shoppers can receive over £200 worth of gorgeous and glamorous treats from some of health and beauty’s leading brands when they spend £135 on fragrance, skincare or beauty in Harvey Nichols.

A whole host of luxury skincare products for brightening up worn-out, wintery skin are included in the gift bag. From YSL serum and Dermalogica Microfoliant to ESPA Replenishing Oil and Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream, there’s a lotion, potion or treatment to help all skin types achieve that spring glow.

Also included are a selection of makeup products to help prep, prime and sculpt your way to perfect skin. With radiance enhancing foundation from Laura Mercier, beautiful bronzer from Bare Minerals and a masterclass mascara from Trish McEvoy, there’s every cosmetic a girl could wish for to give her makeup bag a spring clean.

All you have to do to get hold of this blissful bag is to spend some money in Harvey Nichols - frankly, it would be rude not to.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More