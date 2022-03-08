Spring fling scents: eight perfumes to try this season

We all have one: our trademark perfume pairing that we’d search for, come hell or high water to replace. But like all relationships, things can get a little, well, stale after a while. Time to mix it up - and while we’d never advocate such a frivolous approach in all Valentine’s Day liaisons, surely there’s no harm in browsing the market for a scent to have a spring fling with instead? Whether your usual type is dark and mysterious, outdoorsy or alternative, there’s an impressive range of potential suitors out there to have you trying something new and stepping out of your comfort zone well before date night. From pretty florals to fruity top notes, there’s never been a better excuse to keep your options open in case you’re looking for something short-term or maybe even a new commitment… THE BAD BOY Balenciaga Rosabotanica , from £53

Who can resist the charismatic creative who’s a little complex but infuriatingly intriguing too? With notes of Pepper and Citrus, Rose Accord and Fig Leaves, the contrast’s captured perfectly in this addictive scent that’s not necessarily one that you’d bring home to mother, but one that will certainly keep you coming back for more. THE ROMANTIC Roger & Gallet Rose Imaginaire , £32

Forgo the bouquet for a bed of roses with this powerful but feminine modern interpretation of the Valentine’s Day classic. With head notes of Mandarin and Strawberry, heart notes of Jasmine and Violet and base notes of Sandalwood and Patchouli, the multi-faceted combination of flowers, fruit and wood makes for a heady cocktail to give us just the dose of dreamy-eyed bleariness before we’ve even stepped out the house. THE ITALIAN STALLION Dolce & Gabbana Dolce , from £45

For those who can’t resist the allure of a Mediterranean man, then this new fragrance from Dolce & Gabbana may be the next best thing to a trip overseas. Inspired by Domeníco’s and Stefano’s memories of Sicily, it radiates the effortlessly carefree attitude and vitality of the country thanks to the uplifting concoction of white flowers and a background of musky undertones. Unique and revitalising, it includes a note of White Amaryllis at its heart: a South African flower used for the first time ever in a scent. MORE GLOSS: Five of the best floral scents in history THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY Clinique Calyx , from £46

They say getting back with your ex will only end in tears. However, we may have found an exception to the rule thanks to the newly re-launched Clinique classic. Originally released in 1986, this is one relapse that’ll be completely worth the risk. Clean, fresh and sweet courtesy of crisp Grapefruit and Green Leaf, it’s the ultimate mood lifter and one repeat that’s 100% forgivable, if you ask us. THE CITY SLICKER DKNY Limited Edition Be Delicious City Blossom in Rooftop Peony , £37

The urbanite that gives us a taste of the city without the long work hours, this limited edition Eau de Toilette has the sweetness of a rooftop garden in full bloom, but the multiplicity of the bustling streets below. Accents of Rose Absolute, Peony and Raspberry give this hard-worker a playful edge, top notes of Mandarin Bergamot, Pink Lady Apple Blossom and Cassis ensure he’s up for a good time but base notes of Sandalwood, Amber and Reseda reflect his razor sharp work ethic: sounds like a keeper in our books. THE EXPLORER Miller Harris Fleur du Matin , from £65

Inspired by an early morning walk on the French island of Port Cros, this new Eau de Parfum exudes the essence of the fresh-faced intrepid traveller. Bringing to mind a trek in the woods surrounded by pine, honeysuckle, jasmine and herby florals, it’s our way of getting a taste of the outdoors, indoors, minus the 6am wake-up-call. THE SUGAR DADDY Guerlain Cherry Blossom, £175 (available in store at Harrods)

Spoil yourself with a spritz of this 1999 re-edition, released to pay tribute to the beautiful cherry blossom of Japan. Recognised as the symbol for spring, beauty and the joy of love in this part of the world, this is one scent that’ll act as the perfect accessory to your LBD of choice thanks to the intricately designed Bee bottle, blush-coloured elixir and combination of Green Tea, Bergamot, Cherry, Lilac, Jasmine and soft, powdery notes. THE HOMEBODY NEOM LOVE Candle , £42