Spring forward

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 March 2013
Spring is just about in full swing, so make sure your make-up bag is ready to wow with a dash of this season's must-have colours

The view from GTG Towers confirms it – spring has finally sprung! So wave an emphatic goodbye to those pesky winter blues and give your make-up bag a mood-boosting makeover with our edit of some of the freshest and most colourful new season beauty buys.

Whether you have a penchant for pink, a love for lilac or a zeal for teal, we may have just found the prettiest picks around to give your make-up bag a much-needed spring awakening…

Givenchy Le Prisme Enchanté  in Enchanted Roses, £42

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Sheer Candy Lipstick  in Spring Look, £24.50

Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer  in Coral Cult and Dilettante, £14.50

Bobbi Brown Brightening Finishing Powder  in Porcelain Pearl, £40

Topshop Nail File Set , £3

Revlon Colorburst Lip Butter  in Strawberry Shortcake, £7.99


