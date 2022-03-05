Spring forward

The view from GTG Towers confirms it – spring has finally sprung! So wave an emphatic goodbye to those pesky winter blues and give your make-up bag a mood-boosting makeover with our edit of some of the freshest and most colourful new season beauty buys.



Whether you have a penchant for pink, a love for lilac or a zeal for teal, we may have just found the prettiest picks around to give your make-up bag a much-needed spring awakening…



Givenchy Le Prisme Enchanté in Enchanted Roses, £42

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Sheer Candy Lipstick in Spring Look, £24.50

Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Coral Cult and Dilettante, £14.50

Bobbi Brown Brightening Finishing Powder in Porcelain Pearl, £40

Topshop Nail File Set , £3

Revlon Colorburst Lip Butter in Strawberry Shortcake, £7.99