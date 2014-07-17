Stand out from the crowd with Tom Ford Oud Fleur

If aromatic Arabian nights are your thing, then the husky scent of Tom Ford Oud Fleur is sure to suit. Rich and luxurious, the aged complexity of Oud Wood unfolds like an iconic Arabian dusk with a sprinkling of floral rose tones to lighten the fragrance and bring it to life. Like the prized Oud itself, Tom Ford’s offering is individual, intense and drenched in sophistication. The bottle harks back to the beautiful mystery of foreign romance and is sleek, stylish and super sexy - the perfect companion for any outfit from backless dress to ball gown.

While woody undertones set a noble scene, sweet floral notes keep the lavish fragrance light with a hint of spice. The perfume adds a drop of distinction in seconds and the aromatic air lasts well through rain or shine. If you’re looking to spice up summer nights this party season, Tom Ford Oud Fleur could be just the twist you need.

Tom Ford Oud Fleur Eau de Parfum, £142, available to buy online from Selfridges