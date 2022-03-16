Stars Target Stress with Skyn ICELAND

17 June 2014
Searching for the perfect way to de-stress? The stars have it in the bag, literally…

It’s the first skincare brand created to combat signs of stress using a cool blend of Icelandic ingredients, and now Skyn ICELAND is surfacing as an A-list favourite, with the likes of Rachel Bilson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rachel Zoe all citing it as their personal skin saviour.

The Skyn ICELAND range is designed to merge instant relief with long term benefits for the treatment of tired and stressed skin. When we get stressed, hormones are washed into the bloodstream which wreak havoc on our skin. Prolonged exposure to stress can cause irritation, accelerated ageing, breakouts and hyperpigmentation, as well as the three dreaded D’s: dryness, dullness and dehydration. Skyn products are designed to help repair and fortify skin over time, giving you a glowing, gorgeous complexion that’ll have you ready for your close-up in no time.

But don’t just take our word for it; Skyn ICELAND is fast becoming the stars’ best-loved skincare secret, with Celebrity Stylist Rachel Zoe saying about the brand’s Hydro Eye Gels: “Like a caffeine jolt to the face, they top my list as a must-have beauty necessity… achieving the effect of an instant eye lift in minutes! Perfectly sized for on-the-go!”

Skyn ICELAND also put in an apperance backstage at New York Fashion Week, where AW’14 shows were given an extra injection of glamour by the brand’s founder Sarah Kugelman. Using a specially formulated routine designed to combat skin fatigued by the relentless schedule of NYFW, she created a beautifully untouched glean for the models, treating their skin with a variety of products including Glacial Cleaning Cloths and Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels for a flawless, catwalk-ready finish.

Skyn ICELAND products pack a pretty cool punch where stress is concerned, and with the strains of modern life battling to make their mark on our flawless faces, it’s fatigue fighting in a bottle.

