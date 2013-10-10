Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Shavata's Pink Heart Tweezers

We're more than a little evangelical about brow grooming at GTG HQ and thanks to Shavata's Brow Studio, preening your peepers now coincides with doing a good deed.

Throughout October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month you can beautify your brows with Shavata's new pretty in pink Heart Tweezers , £21, happy in the knowledge that 10% of the sale price will be donated to Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

As if that wasn't enough to get you all aflutter, Shavata's flagship studio will also be donating 20% of all lash treatment purchases to breast cancer research. We can't think of a better way to indulge both our beauty habit and our inner good Samaritan. Beauty paired with philanthropy - how could you resist?