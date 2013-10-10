Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Shavata's Pink Heart Tweezers

10 October 2013
get-the-gloss-shavata-tweezers-1

Do your beauty bit this October and support Breakthrough Breast Cancer with a purchase of Shavata's latest tweezers

We're more than a little evangelical about brow grooming at GTG HQ and thanks to Shavata's Brow Studio, preening your peepers now coincides with doing a good deed.

Throughout October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month you can beautify your brows with Shavata's new pretty in pink Heart Tweezers , £21, happy in the knowledge that 10% of the sale price will be donated to Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

As if that wasn't enough to get you all aflutter, Shavata's flagship studio will also be donating 20% of all lash treatment purchases to breast cancer research. We can't think of a better way to indulge both our beauty habit and our inner good Samaritan. Beauty paired with philanthropy - how could you resist?


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More