Susannah Taylor: My life in skincare – and why less is now more

Ever since I was little, I have been fascinated by the world of beauty. I would sit on the end of my mother’s bed watching her apply her skincare, a firm three-step, cleansing, toning and moisturising regime. I would go with her to the local department store to buy her expensive creams and scented potions. I remember the smell and softness of her freshly moisturised skin when she kissed me goodnight and the sparkle on her cheeks when the term ‘light reflecting’ was a revolutionary concept. She still has beautiful skin at 69 and instilled in me the importance of looking after your skin. I can still smell the pineapple cleanser from The Body Shop that was my first ever product.

Over the years, my love of beauty products has been unwavering. At 21, I spent my first pay packet at Harvey Nichols’ beauty counters, restocking my entire makeup bag and bathroom cabinet with my dream products. There have also been times when my cosmetics bag has definitely been responsible for tipping the scales into excess baggage at the airport check-in. Landing my dream job as a beauty and health editor (firstly at Glamour, then Vogue and then through Get The Gloss and working for many newspapers and publications) means I have tried and tested more products than my groaning cupboard shelves can handle.

However, as I’ve got older (and probably wiser), I’ve gradually pared my beauty regime right back. I wear less makeup than ever before and I use fewer skincare products. Why? Because I guess I have worked out what works, what is worth spending your money on and more importantly, what is not. Thousands of skincare products have landed on my desk over the years, but it’s those that are properly researched or backed by science that really stand out.

Two products I’m loving using at the moment are The Cream and The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader, new to the market this year. Professor Bader is one of the world’s leading stem cell and biomedical scientists who specialize in treating burns victims. Until now, Bader says, stem cell science has focused on removing stem cells and working with them outside of the body, but his technology works with our own stem cells, activating them in situ to regenerate the skin and giving them, and your skin, a new lease of life. Basically, Bader tells me, “It’s all about cell communication”.

I firmly believe that today’s woman is using way too many productsHis highly-patented technology responds to trauma or damage to your skin, creating a signal to your stem cells to function optimally rather than making an age-related response. Since I’ve been using the two creams I’ve had many a comment about my skin which genuinely looks clearer and softer than it’s been in a very long time.

What I love about this brand is the lack of products in the range and also the notable absence of a serum, the modern skincare ‘must-have’. So far, there are only two products and Bader is not going to start developing an eight-step regime just so he can cash in on his technology (if anything, next would be products for the scalp, super sensitive skin, the body and a lip balm).