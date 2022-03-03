Taste the tropics with Durance

5 July 2014
monocandle1listing

Let the sweet scent of the Tiare Flower whisk you off to faraway shores

Unless you’re lucky enough to be part of an A-list posse, holidays can often seem far too few and far between. With schedules more jam-packed than the Central Line on strike, we don’t get to bury our heads in the sun-kissed sands of foreign shores nearly as often as we’d like. Thankfully for us, the Tiare Flower Candle from Durance is here to ease our British blues by bringing a touch of the exotic to our homes.

The candle is an intoxicating blend of sweet, floral scents with an elegant and enlightening edge, evoking images of Hawaiian sands and faraway shores. Delicate Tiare petals are soaked in coconut oil to create the refreshingly fragranced Monoï oil, while ylang ylang adds a vibrant, exotic edge to this zesty little jar of joy. A unique blend of waxes ensures consistent burning and optimal diffusion of the fragrance, so your stay at home getaway never has to end.

Durance Tiare Flower Candle, £14, available to buy in store from April - September 2014 from Fenwick and Fortnum & Mason


