Teeth whitening pens: do they work?

There's nothing like a video call to make you notice the minutiae of your face. One of the areas we've become most fixated on? Our teeth, according to research collected by the Oral Health Foundation and orthodontics company Alight Technology.

The survey of more than 2000 British adults in April 2021, found that online video calls changed the way 58 per cent of us see our smile with a third of respondents now more aware of the colour of our teeth.

Leading dentist Dr Rhona Eskander , also an ambassador for Waterpik , has revealed she's seen a 40 per cent surge in enquiries for cosmetic dentistry treatments at her practice – the Chelsea Dental Clinic – since the start of the pandemic.

It seems product innovators are catching on, too, as the global teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of six per cent over the next five years, according to a report published by Aritzon industry analysts.

Joining the army of traditional stain-sloughing toothpastes and at-home teeth whitening strips is a new wave of teeth whitening pens. The paint-on formulas are a cross between the two - more 'leave on' than toothpaste but less messy than a strip. We're not talking Tipp-Ex for your teeth but discolouration-busting formulas that can help counteract the effects of your three-a-day coffee addiction.

Kendall Jenner's Moon Teeth Whitening Pen was one of the first to land with a bang last year, quickly followed by Spotlight Oral Care – a brand developed by two Irish dentist sisters and loved by the likes of Vogue Williams . Even oral care stalwart Colgate has given its Max Overnight whitening pen, launched last month, a beauty-led twist, promising to brighten teeth while you snooze.

How do they compare to other forms of teeth whitening? Top dentist Dr Uchenna Okoye puts them in context for us.

"In terms of potency, professional in-clinic treatment is the 'Rolls Royce' of teeth whitening followed by at-home whitening strips, pens, then toothpastes," she says.

"Think of whitening pens as an on-the-spot solution that can be performed on the go, whether it's on their own or to maintain the results of a professional whitening treatment. Unlike strips, toothpastes or whitening trays, these pens offer a targeted approach – for example, allowing you to brighten up your canines, that are often darker, in line with your front teeth," Dr Uchenna , who has 27 years of experience in the field.

Here, we reveal how the latest formulas get to work, the ingredients to make a beeline for and our pick of the pens that really make a difference.

What to look for in a teeth whitening pen

Head to TikTok and you'll find a staggering 60.4 million videos tagged #teethwhiteningpen – mostly comprised of incredible 60-second transformations on pen-wielding Americans. But Dr Uchenna, who is director of London Smiling dental clinics , sounds a note of caution. Camera filters aside, what you can buy in the US may be much stronger than what's available in your local Boots.

"Rules on hydrogen peroxide – the gold standard bleaching agent – are significantly different in the UK versus the US, " she explains. "In America there are few restrictions regarding the sale of dental products whereas here, the legal limit of hydrogen peroxide in over-the-counter products is 0.1 per cent. In comparison to professional dental whitening treatments – which use up to six per cent – that's quite a nominal amount," she comments.

It's important to manage expectations. The golden rule of thumb for whitening pens in the UK is that like ‘whitening’ toothpastes, whitening pens are really only stain removers. They work on surface discolouration and can take your teeth one or two shades lighter compared with the five or six shades you can expect from a six per cent peroxide treatment from your dentist (who’ll need to check the health of your teeth and gums before you start).

Why don't they market themselves as 'stain removing pens' in that case? Dr Uchenna Okoye wanted to use that very term in her own new pen but was told it wasn't as sexy as 'whitening'.

That’s not to say they don’t have a place. They are an accessible, easy-to-use and safe way to keep your teeth looking white. And according to Dr Uchenna pens are more effiective than ‘whitening’ toothpastes, as you don't spit the formula out so it can spend time getting to work on your teeth. While it means pens can only really get to work on extrinsic staining of the enamel – caused by things like smoking, red wine and coffee – there's none of the pain or sensitivity you can experience with professional whitening.

So, what ingredients should we actually be mainlining when selecting a teeth whitening pen?

"Most use agents – such as sodium bicarbonate – that brighten the teeth via oxidisation. This is a process that releases oxygen, which gets into the pores of your teeth and breaks away colour molecules so your teeth look whiter, " says Dr Uchenna.

"The higher an ingredient appears on a product's INCI list, the more concentrated it will be which, in this case, means it will release more oxygen and have a stronger whitening effect.

And what did Dr Uchenna put in her own pen?

"When formulating MySmile by Dr Uchenna Teeth Whitening Pen , I chose to use an ingredient called PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), which works using the oxidisation process – because I knew I could safely include a higher concentration of it," she explains.

As for her reason for omitting hydrogen peroxide entirely: "As a dentist, trust was the biggest thing for me when formulating my products. I wanted the formula to based truly on the science rather than for any marketing reasons," she explains.

And what about pens that say they can be used with an LED light to boost the effects? "There's no evidence to show these can make a difference," Dr Uchenna comments.