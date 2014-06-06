The 10 best pre-wedding bridal beauty treatments

1 / 11

The Facial: Elemis Biotec Facial

Merging some high-tech know how with high performance beauty gadgets, this new range of seven customised facials provide fast, effective results without a needle in sight. We booked in for the Triple-Tec Anti-Wrinkle Facial, £70 at the Elemis day-spa in London, which is the perfect anti-ageing option if you want your skin to look a little tighter, smoother and glowy ahead of your big day.

To start off, micro-current pulses are applied to skin, (seriously not as scary as it sounds), to firm, tone and re-educate slackening muscles. Secondly, a wonderfully relaxing combination of red LED light to increase circulation and blue LED light to fight blemishes is used, (we actually nodded off). Finally, O2 Oxygen Infusion technology is used to push the replenishing qualities of the mask into the deep layers of the skin to transform dull, tired skin back to its brightest and most wide awake and ensure you look camera ready for the plethora of flashbulbs headed your way.

From £60 for a 60 minute facial. Find your nearest Elemis BIOTEC spa or salon here .