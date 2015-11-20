The 7 nail polishes you need to own this season

Looking for a new signature colour for party season? There’s no better time than now to find it - the beauty halls are decked with an eye-catching array of hues, finishes and textures to send your go-to nude running into hibernation.

From high impact shimmer to winter brights and glitter to decadent berries, here’s our pick of the 7 best nail polishes around to see you through from Monday to Sunday, Christmas to New Year and beyond.

(From left to right)

The fringe benefit...

Essie Luxeeffects nail polish in Fringe Factor

Just in time for party season, Essie’s new line of stylish Luxeeffect top coats make for the fast and fabulous way to provide a dose of instant glamour to nails. The glittering shadowy silver and iridescent pink Fringe Factor is a particular favourite of the GTG team, thanks to its modern mixture of subtle undertones and glinting sparkle to add a gleaming extra dimension to your favourite polish of choice.

£7.99. Available at www.boots.com from December 2015.

The polished pop of colour...

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture in Le Fuchsia Mat

Who says brights should be reserved solely for summer? Less Barbie, more Bardot, this polished pink gives nails a slick of sophisticated colour that transcends the seasons and acts as the perfect pop of contrast to your go-to LBD.

£16.15. Buy online .

The show-stopping shimmer...

OPI Starlight nail polish in Cosmo With A Twist

Created to reflect the hues of glittery night skies, the new Starlight Collection from OPI is really something quite special in terms of multi-faceted colour. Greeted by a chorus of “Ooohs” and “Aaaahs” from the team upon its arrival on our desks, the beautiful purple Cosmo With A Twist certainly made an impression thanks to its subtle sparkle and blue and violet tones - a definite scene-stealer in our opinion.

£12.50. Buy online .

The two-tone wonder...

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rose Fusion

The understated way to makeover your manicure this season, this new grey-tinged parma violet hybrid from Chanel will have you sneaking admiring glances at your nails all day long. Appearing silver in some lights, almost mauve in others, it makes for a captivating twist to your daytime nude.

£18. Buy online .

The gold standard...

Ciate Paint Pot in Sand Dune

For a perfectly gilded manicure, this glistening gold is your party season match. An easy yet effective way to highlight nails, it’s acted as an instant reminder of sunnier times upon taking off our gloves. A modern metallic that’s both elegant and supremely chic, it’s both festive and fashion-forward in equal measure.

£9. Buy online .

The new noir...

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Blackout

You’ve got your LBD, now meet you LBP - you’re little black polish with a designer edge. Flat this is not, with blue pearls giving it a flash of opalescent colour and distinct high shine finish to match its new glossy jet-black packaging. Black is back, just not as we know it.

£30. Buy online .

The berry best...

Butter London Patent Shine Nail Lacquer in Afters

...and finally, the red wine red that will be seeing us from Christmas Eve through to New Year’s Eve - this high-shine polish from Butter London. Super shiny and boasting great colour payoff, it provides smooth, pigmented coverage with its slim brush aiding both precision and even application; it’s a winter nail wardrobe staple in our book.

£15. Buy online .

Art Direction: Sarah McGinnis

Photography: India Block

