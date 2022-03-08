The Advent Edit Day 11: Nails Inc Message in a Manicure Kit

11 December 2013
get-the-gloss-nails-in-message-in-a-manicure-kit-1

In day 11 of our Advent Edit Katie Robertson explains why we'll be watching the letterbox and not the chimney for this year's best gift...

Sorry Santa, but the most exciting present arriving this year is coming through our letter box, not down the chimney. Forget postcards, and who cares about love letters - there is only one piece of post we’ll be looking forward to this Christmas and it’s signed, sealed, and delivered by Nails Inc.

Sold exclusively at Selfridges, Nails Inc has created a Message in a Manicure kit and we’re positively barmy for it. Packed with 18 mini magical pots of polish and 150 letters and characters, this set is a beauty must-have for achieving party-personal nails.

Containing carefully selected colours from the best that Nails Inc has to offer, this air-mail masterpiece features long-time varnish favourites from fashion followers such as Alexa Chung, Queen Bey and the model and muse herself, Poppy Delevingne. From glittery to galaxy and leather effect to emerald green this box has every style, effect, print and colour that a make-up junkie needs to perfect her polish and accessorise her entire wardrobe.

So, please Mr Postman look and see if there’s a letter in your bag for me? Give Santa the day off...

The Nails Inc Message in a Manicure Kit is £45 and available at



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More