The Advent Edit Day 11: Nails Inc Message in a Manicure Kit

Sorry Santa, but the most exciting present arriving this year is coming through our letter box, not down the chimney. Forget postcards, and who cares about love letters - there is only one piece of post we’ll be looking forward to this Christmas and it’s signed, sealed, and delivered by Nails Inc.

Sold exclusively at Selfridges, Nails Inc has created a Message in a Manicure kit and we’re positively barmy for it. Packed with 18 mini magical pots of polish and 150 letters and characters, this set is a beauty must-have for achieving party-personal nails.

Containing carefully selected colours from the best that Nails Inc has to offer, this air-mail masterpiece features long-time varnish favourites from fashion followers such as Alexa Chung, Queen Bey and the model and muse herself, Poppy Delevingne. From glittery to galaxy and leather effect to emerald green this box has every style, effect, print and colour that a make-up junkie needs to perfect her polish and accessorise her entire wardrobe.

So, please Mr Postman look and see if there’s a letter in your bag for me? Give Santa the day off...

The Nails Inc Message in a Manicure Kit is £45 and available at