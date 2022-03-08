The Advent Edit Day 12: Chanel No.5 Special Editions

12 December 2013
get-the-gloss-chanel-no5-bath-and-body-collection-1

Branch out to new things while sticking to a classic with the Chanel No.5 range, writes Katie Robertson

Since its conception in 1921, this fragrance has been the world’s most illustrious and best-selling perfume. Conceived by a fashion legend, immortalised by an iconic beauty and worn all over the world; it can only be Chanel No.5.

After nearly a century of celebration, it seems the shower Gods have finally answered our prayers as this sumptuous scent has been extended into a full bath and shower line that promotes the ultimate in bathing opulence.

Split into three areas of The Bath, The Body and The Senses, this special edition Christmas range includes a variety of lotions and creams such as the fabulous foaming bath, the beautiful body lotion and the heavenly hair mist that is every bit as lavish and luxurious as the famed fragrance.

With the aim of providing complete rest and refreshment, this set is the perfect way to intensify and heighten your signature scent.

So if you’re looking for some beauty products that are ageless, timeless and totally fabulous this Christmas, there can only be Chanel No.5. After all, who could possibly say no to a little Eau De Monroe?

Chanel No.5 Special Editions are priced from £21 and available at  www.selfridges.com , or call 020 7493 3836 for stockists


