The Advent Edit Day 15: Bobbi Brown Twilight Pink Lip and Eye Palette

15 December 2013
get-the-gloss-bobbi-brown-twilight-lip-and-eye-palette-1

Whether it's a gift for you or for them, this party palette is all you need for evening sophistication writes Katie Robertson

Unexpected glamour was what Bobbi Brown had in mind when she created this Twilight Pink Lip & Eye Palette - and boy has she stolen the show with this one. Now you too can join the ranks of old Hollywood’s most gorgeous with this compact that positively oozes glitz and sophistication.

With ten eye shadows in mix-and-match textures and four velvety lip colours, there’s no event or occasion that this palette wouldn’t cater to. From creamy coffees and daytime nudes to sexy slates and shimmery shines, this set has it all - including a mini eye and lip brush for hassle-free style on the go.

It’s the perfect collection for any beauty junkie who wants to give - or get, ahem - the gift of glam this Christmas. So, don’t stay in the shade, steal the spotlight this season with Bobbi Brown.

The Bobbi Brown Twilight Pink Lip and Eye Palette is £59 and available at  www.bobbibrown.co.uk


