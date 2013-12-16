The Advent Edit Day 16: Illamasqua Design By You Nail Polish Set

Layla Webster16 December 2013
get-the-gloss-illamasqua-create-your-own-nail-polish-1

Indulgent yet unique, this experience gift from Illamasqua is worth every penny. Layla Webster tells Santa why it's so special

Illamasqua has created a palette of inspiration that allows you to be the artist this Christmas with this experience gift. The cult British beauty brand breaks boundaries and dares to be different with its make-up, and with this gift you can too as you get the chance to create something completely unique.

Illamasqua makes you the master of your own fantasy with this Christmas gift set. This fabulous ‘Design by You’ gift box offers a-once-in-a-lifetime experience to create ten exclusive bottles of bespoke nail varnish, designed by you, and made by Illamasqua.

With the help and guidance of Illamasqua’s director of product development, David Horne, you will be invited to three creative sessions at Illamasqua’s School of Make-up Art in Beak Street, London. Here, you will make your vision a reality by creating ten stunning bottles of Illamasqua’s award-winning, hyper-pigmented, nail enamel; in the colour and finishing of your choice.

This custom-made Limited Edition gift set arrives in a presentation box, filled with ten empty bottles ready and waiting to be filled with your unique colour concoction. Truly a gift worth waiting for.

This unique experience gift is £300 and available at  www.selfridges.com


