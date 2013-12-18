The Advent Edit Day 18: AERIN Fragrance Gift Set

18 December 2013
get-the-gloss-aerin-lauder-fragrance-collection-1

Make sure this Christmas is extra fragrant with AERIN's gift set, writes Layla Webster

This Christmas is about capturing the experience and what better way to do that than with scent? Our sense of smell is the easiest way to evoke memories and so why not make sure this Christmas is as fabulously fragrant as possible with this scent gift set?

This Limited Edition fragrance set from AERIN includes five elegant aromas. ‘Evening Rose’ is a fruity concoction with an alluring aroma of Bulgarian Rose; this is a scent for the sensuous and romantic woman. ‘Gardenia Rattan’, meanwhile, is a gentle blend of white flowers to spark memories of a classic summer afternoon.

‘Lilac Path’ infuses soft Angelica seed oil with orange flower and creamy jasmine to capture the spirit of spring; ‘Ikat Jasmine’ oozes femininity and elegance as rich honeysuckle and fresh sandalwood help to warm the skin and mind; ‘Amber Musk’ is a sensual and warming fragrance with musk aromas you’ll associate with cold winter nights. A beautiful gift that will keep on giving throughout all seasons in 2014…

The gift set is priced at £70 and is available from  www.selfridges.com


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More