The Advent Edit Day 18: AERIN Fragrance Gift Set

This Christmas is about capturing the experience and what better way to do that than with scent? Our sense of smell is the easiest way to evoke memories and so why not make sure this Christmas is as fabulously fragrant as possible with this scent gift set?

This Limited Edition fragrance set from AERIN includes five elegant aromas. ‘Evening Rose’ is a fruity concoction with an alluring aroma of Bulgarian Rose; this is a scent for the sensuous and romantic woman. ‘Gardenia Rattan’, meanwhile, is a gentle blend of white flowers to spark memories of a classic summer afternoon.

‘Lilac Path’ infuses soft Angelica seed oil with orange flower and creamy jasmine to capture the spirit of spring; ‘Ikat Jasmine’ oozes femininity and elegance as rich honeysuckle and fresh sandalwood help to warm the skin and mind; ‘Amber Musk’ is a sensual and warming fragrance with musk aromas you’ll associate with cold winter nights. A beautiful gift that will keep on giving throughout all seasons in 2014…

The gift set is priced at £70 and is available from www.selfridges.com