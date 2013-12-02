The Advent Edit Day 2: YSL La Laque Couture Colour Collection

With Saint Nicholas being of French descent, the glossy posse consider it imperative that we pay homage to the original Père Noël (Father Christmas to you and I) by giving (and hopefully receiving) some fabulously French gifts this festive season. This génie plan by the glossies, of course, has nothing to do with the fact that France is home to some of the finest make-up and skincare around. A happy coincidence, we assure you…

This year we're saying Joyeux Noël with great gusto by gifting the perennially chic and stylish with the incredibly sumptuous Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Colour Collection. Featuring every shade in the current YSL nail polish wardrobe, this array of iconic shades is sure to make any beauty aficionado swoon. In fact, we're so enchanted by the notion of possessing twenty-four, chip-resistant, high-shine YSL nail lacquers that we may just have to self-gift this one. All in the name of paying tribute to Saint Nicholas, of course.

The YSL La Laque Couture Colour Collection is priced at £395 and available at www.selfridges.com