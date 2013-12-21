The Advent Edit Day 21: Jo Malone Limited Edition Stocking

Anna Hunter 21 December 2013
get-the-gloss-jo-malone-christmas-stocking-1

You may not have hung out a stocking for Santa for more years than you care to remember, but this year Jo Malone ensures grown ups can have fun too, says Anna Hunter

This velvety monochrome decoration is proof that you are never too old to hang out a stocking for Santa. This isn’t just any old sock, we’ll have you know - it’s silky, sparkly and incredibly luxe. In short; it’s about as grown up as waiting for Saint Nick could get.

It’s not just the stocking itself that would impress a discerning lady of taste (did we mention it was handmade in England?); the contents surpass the classic stocking fillers.

Mandarin does make an appearance, but in the form of Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Lotion, while chocolate coins and the like are eschewed for the timelessly classy 30ml Pomegranate Noir Cologne and Travel Candle. We couldn’t think of a more sweet, sophisticated surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning.

The limited edition stocking is priced at £180 and available from  www.jomalone.co.uk


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More