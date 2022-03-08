The Advent Edit Day 22: Bliss Christmas Snow Wonder Manicure and Pomander Pedicure

22 December 2013
get-the-gloss-advent-bliss-spa-snowflake-mani-pedi-1

Give fingers and toes a much-needed polish with this mani and pedi at Bliss Spa, says Katie Robertson

This is one pampering session you definitely don’t want to miss out on this Christmas. As a seasonal limited edition treat, Bliss Spa has introduced a merry mani/pedi that will positively blow your socks and mittens off and leave you feeling utterly gorgeous from tip to toe.

Begin with the Snow Wonder Manicure which is the perfect antidote to frosty fingers and neglected nails. Including a full work through of your hands, you’ll receive a hot cream soak, filing and shaping, a warm hand cream wrap, a winter warmer of a massage and then a lick of colour on your nails. If that wasn’t enough you’ll also receive a complimentary pot of polish all in the name of festive fun - that’s what we call Christmas spirit!

Next up move on to the Pomander pedicure which has a Bliss-fully beautiful festive fragrance of sweet orange and clove. This involves a foot soak, a cuticle clipping, pushing, buffing, and polishing. It’s the ultimate party-perfect pedi for the holiday season.

For only an hour and a half out of your day it’s no wonder why this mani/pedi session is so popular and definitely on our to-do (ahem, wish) list.

The manicure is £32 and available to book from  blissuk.vipguestservice.com


