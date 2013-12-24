The Advent Edit Day 24: Cire Trudon Nazareth Candle

If it’s good enough for Marie Antoinette it’s good enough for us; celebrate the night before Christmas in regal style by lighting this majestic, limited edition candle by candlemakers to the court of Louis XIV, Maison Cire Trudon. Founded in 17th Century Paris, Cire Trudon are still burning strong, and this festive flame will also stand the test of time, burning between 55 and 65 hours. That’s a LOT of cosy winter nights spent eating cake by candlelight.

Everything about the Nazareth candle is evocative of joyeux noël; from the hand blown in Italy ruby red glass vessel, to the clove, cinnamon and orange aroma that perfumes the house once it’s lit, this slow burner sets the scene perfectly for Santa’s arrival.

Made with only natural oils and waxes and finished with a gold crest crafted by Gosset, France’s oldest champagne producer, this about as luxurious and indulgent as scented candles get. You’ll not only be treating yourself or a loved one when you light it either - part of the proceeds go towards the protection of bees. You certainly won’t be getting coal in your stocking this year if you’re gifting this...

The Cire Trudon Nazareth Candle is £65 and available at www.selfridges.com