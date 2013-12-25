The Advent Edit Day 25: Charlotte Tilbury Future Vintage: The Collector’s Edition Gift Set

Put the turkey in the oven, pop open the champagne and tuck into your Terry’s Chocolate Orange - Christmas morning is here! To celebrate we’ve left the most covetable coffret until last.

Behind today’s Advent window awaits a beauty connoisseur’s bounty; it’s the Rolls Royce of the make-up world, the Birken bag of beauty; it’s a limited edition, signed treasure chest of Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics. Only 300 sets have been made; Frankincense and Myrrh pale in comparison. When it comes to gold however, Charlotte has it covered.

From the rich burgundy and gold packaging to the enclosed Bar of Gold skin gilding highlighter, your Christmas Day looks to get a lot more luxe should this lavish loot be nestled under your Christmas tree. The art deco box houses Charlotte’s iconic make-up must-haves, along with a stash of envy-inducing exclusive one-offs that we suggest you frame and/or hide from friends, sisters, mothers and grannies forevermore. ’Tis the season of goodwill, but not everything was made to be shared.

Steal yourself to your boudoir post breakfast and prep your skin for the day’s festivities with Charlotte’s Magic Cream before adorning your cheeks with Filmstar Bronze & Glow and spotlighting cheekbones with a touch of Bar of Gold. Hark back to bygone beauty looks courtesy of The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette (a smokey eye is timeless) before plumping lips with Tilbury’s new Lip Lustre in Bardot Beige.

When the fire is roaring and the mulled wine is… mulling… it’s time to up the elegance ante courtesy of K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Penelope Pink and Lip Cheat liner in Pillowtalk. Your head won’t be hitting the pillow for some time, and you’ll be looking so stellar that bed simply won’t be an option. Party on, and guard this gift set with your life.

The Charlotte Tilbury Collector's Edition Gift set is £250 and available from www.net-a-porter.com