The Advent Edit Day 25: Charlotte Tilbury Future Vintage: The Collector’s Edition Gift Set

Anna Hunter 25 December 2013
get-the-gloss-charlotte-tilbury-vintage-gift-set-1

If you buy one thing before the year is out, make it this - and then guard it with your life, says Anna Hunter

Put the turkey in the oven, pop open the champagne and tuck into your Terry’s Chocolate Orange - Christmas morning is here! To celebrate we’ve left the most covetable coffret until last.

Behind today’s Advent window awaits a beauty connoisseur’s bounty; it’s the Rolls Royce of the make-up world, the Birken bag of beauty; it’s a limited edition, signed treasure chest of Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics. Only 300 sets have been made; Frankincense and Myrrh pale in comparison. When it comes to gold however, Charlotte has it covered.

From the rich burgundy and gold packaging to the enclosed Bar of Gold skin gilding highlighter, your Christmas Day looks to get a lot more luxe should this lavish loot be nestled under your Christmas tree. The art deco box houses Charlotte’s iconic make-up must-haves, along with a stash of envy-inducing exclusive one-offs that we suggest you frame and/or hide from friends, sisters, mothers and grannies forevermore. ’Tis the season of goodwill, but not everything was made to be shared.

Steal yourself to your boudoir post breakfast and prep your skin for the day’s festivities with Charlotte’s Magic Cream before adorning your cheeks with Filmstar Bronze & Glow and spotlighting cheekbones with a touch of Bar of Gold. Hark back to bygone beauty looks courtesy of The Vintage Vamp Luxury Palette (a smokey eye is timeless) before plumping lips with Tilbury’s new Lip Lustre in Bardot Beige.

When the fire is roaring and the mulled wine is… mulling… it’s time to up the elegance ante courtesy of K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Penelope Pink and Lip Cheat liner in Pillowtalk. Your head won’t be hitting the pillow for some time, and you’ll be looking so stellar that bed simply won’t be an option. Party on, and guard this gift set with your life.

The Charlotte Tilbury Collector's Edition Gift set is £250 and available from  www.net-a-porter.com


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More