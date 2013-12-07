The Advent Edit Day 7: Aromatherapy Associates Little Bell

Jingle bells, jingle bells... We don’t know about you, but the glossy posse would be in aromatherapy heaven if we were to see this Little Bell by Aromatherapy Associates hanging from our tree this year.

The well-loved brand has is one of the best in the business for harnessing the power of natural ingredients, creating expertly blended essential oils which leave the skin healthy and sparkling, without the addition of harsh chemicals.

Boost your festive spirit and awaken your mind, body and soul the morning after one too many eggnogs with the Revive Morning Bath and Shower Oil. With the invigorating aromas of grapefruit, rosemary and juniper, this treat size gift will add some cheer to your morning routine - make sure you open it on Christmas Eve, as we’re sure Father Christmas visits the best smelling people first...

The Aromatherapy Associates Little Bell is £10 and available at www.aromatherapyassociates.com