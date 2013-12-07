The Advent Edit Day 7: Aromatherapy Associates Little Bell

7 December 2013
get-the-gloss-advent-aromatherapy-associates--1

Jingle all the way through Christmas with revived senses thanks to this little treat behind door 7 - Layla Webster explains all...

Jingle bells, jingle bells... We don’t know about you, but the glossy posse would be in aromatherapy heaven if we were to see this Little Bell by Aromatherapy Associates hanging from our tree this year.

The well-loved brand has is one of the best in the business for harnessing the power of natural ingredients, creating expertly blended essential oils which leave the skin healthy and sparkling, without the addition of harsh chemicals.

Boost your festive spirit and awaken your mind, body and soul the morning after one too many eggnogs with the Revive Morning Bath and Shower Oil. With the invigorating aromas of grapefruit, rosemary and juniper, this treat size gift will add some cheer to your morning routine - make sure you open it on Christmas Eve, as we’re sure Father Christmas visits the best smelling people first...

The Aromatherapy Associates Little Bell is £10 and available at  www.aromatherapyassociates.com


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More