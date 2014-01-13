The award for best nails at the Golden Globes 2014 goes to...

Last night’s 71st Golden Globes certainly saw quite an unexpected outpour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but fortunately even a burst pipe on the red carpet couldn't put a dampener on the oodles of glitz and the glamour provided by Tinseltown's finest sashaying up and down the red carpet in all their colourful couture.

As we ogled away, oohing and ahhing at Margot Robbie's side-swept chignon and Sarah Hyland's milkmaid braid, while spying Mila Kunis' take on a modern smokey eye and Jennifer Lawrence's deep plum lip, it didn't take long for our attention to quickly avert towards all the dazzling digits on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon's Rouge Noir-esque nails and the various shades of nude that graced many a screen siren’s nail were pretty, but simply no match for the nifty nail art of Kelly Osbourne, Zooey Deschanel, Kerry Washington and Monica Potter. When it comes to using nails as an accessory, this group of style mavens have set the bar rather high for the ensuing awards season - but while the other starlets race to find a new manicurist, here's a round-up of the best nail art at the 2014 Golden Globes...

KELLY OSBOURNE

Almond shaped nails with gold glitter featuring a couple of Golden Globes; Kelly Osbourne gets tens across the board for the most imaginative and fun yet glamorous nails. A meticulous manicure.