The award for best nails at the Golden Globes 2014 goes to...

13 January 2014
get-the-gloss-nails-at-the-golden-globes

All eyes may have been on the dresses at this year's Golden Globes, but it's the nail art that caught our attention writes Kiran Branch

Last night’s 71st Golden Globes certainly saw quite an unexpected outpour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but fortunately even a burst pipe on the red carpet couldn't put a dampener on the oodles of glitz and the glamour provided by Tinseltown's finest sashaying up and down the red carpet in all their colourful couture.

As we ogled away, oohing and ahhing at Margot Robbie's side-swept chignon and Sarah Hyland's milkmaid braid, while spying Mila Kunis' take on a modern smokey eye and Jennifer Lawrence's deep plum lip, it didn't take long for our attention to quickly avert towards all the dazzling digits on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon's Rouge Noir-esque nails and the various shades of nude that graced many a screen siren’s nail were pretty, but simply no match for the nifty nail art of Kelly Osbourne, Zooey Deschanel, Kerry Washington and Monica Potter. When it comes to using nails as an accessory, this group of style mavens have set the bar rather high for the ensuing awards season - but while the other starlets race to find a new manicurist, here's a round-up of the best nail art at the 2014 Golden Globes...

KELLY OSBOURNE

Almond shaped nails with gold glitter featuring a couple of Golden Globes; Kelly Osbourne gets tens across the board for the most imaginative and fun yet glamorous nails. A meticulous manicure.

ZOOEY DESCHANEL

This had a distinct DIY look about it, but then if ever there was someone who could pull off a DIY daisy nail, it would be 'New Girl' star Zooey Deschanel. This added a cute modern twist to her old-Hollywood-meets-girly beauty look.

KERRY WASHINGTON

A peach and silver manicure that is as grown-up and chic as it is contemporary, Kerry Washington's understated nail art certainly packed a punch.

MONICA POTTER

Monica Potter's eye-catching ombré nails in black and gold glitter added a refreshingly edgy accent to her Romona Keveza gown.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More