The bath oil that puts stress to bed

Anna Hunter 15 April 2014
get-the-gloss-this-works-deep-sleep-bath-oil-1

To celebrate This Works’ ten year anniversary, this award-winning bath oil is now housed in an elegant glass bottle. Thankfully, the soothing formula remains the same

Skip the spa day and invest in this essential oil-laden bath oil instead; the long-term relaxation benefits will pay dividends.

Lavender, chamomile and vetivert combine in a high-strength blend that knocks tension, stress and sleeplessness for six. It smells incredible - rich, expensive and intoxicating in a good way, and post-bath it felt as if I’d had a massage or at the very least visited somewhere more zen and luxurious than my poky bathroom. It’s one of the only tinctures I’ve come across that can mimic a therapy experience.

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil,  £80.


