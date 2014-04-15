The bath oil that puts stress to bed

Skip the spa day and invest in this essential oil-laden bath oil instead; the long-term relaxation benefits will pay dividends.

Lavender, chamomile and vetivert combine in a high-strength blend that knocks tension, stress and sleeplessness for six. It smells incredible - rich, expensive and intoxicating in a good way, and post-bath it felt as if I’d had a massage or at the very least visited somewhere more zen and luxurious than my poky bathroom. It’s one of the only tinctures I’ve come across that can mimic a therapy experience.

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil, £80.