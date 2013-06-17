The poolside beauty kit

There are some people who head to the pool armed with a pair of sunglasses and a squidge of sun cream and look a million dollars. Sadly that person it not me. Any sign of water and my hair turns into a ball of unmanageable frizz, and if I didn't wear a hugely high sun protection cream then I would be burnt to a frazzled crisp within ten minutes. Whilst I love the sunshine, I've learnt that if I want to maintain some semblance of style on my sunbed then it's important to be armed with the right products. Here's my poolside pick for 2013.

The Trilby

Trilbys are still super stylish for summer 2013, keep the sun from frying your face and look more relaxed than a huge wide-brimmed floppy version.

Eugenia Kim Trilby , £220, is currently sold out - for a similar style try Sensi Studio Panama Hat , £75.

Retro Sunglasses

If you buy a pair of sunglasses this summer make sure you rock it with a retro look. Whether you go for a 50's winged pair, a pair of oversized 70's sunnies or 80's Raybans, the decade is yours.

We love Stella McCartney Sunglasses from www.net-a-porter.com but they are currently sold out - for a similar style try Alexander Wang Square Frame Sunglasses , £240.

Saving Face

It's definitely worth investing in a suncream for the face as well as your body. I love Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF 50 PA+++ UVA , £31 which has UVA and UVB broad spectrum sun protection (to prevent skin from burning and long-term ageing) it also protects against the appearance of sun spots and won't make you look ghostly with it.

Pool-proof Eye Make-up

The double ended Estee Lauder Pure Color Liquid Eyeliner Duo in Black Sands , £21 is a must for poolside glamour and saving space in your make-up bag this summer. Containing two budge-proof, sweat-proof liquid liners (one gold, one black) this is your holiday's worth of eye make-up in one easy wand.

High Flicks

I'm never ever without my mascara and by the pool is no exception. I tested this Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara , £16 out last week on holiday in Cyprus and found it not only made my lashes look thick and luscious, but stayed put all day through 32 degrees of heat, water handstands with my daughter and 3 re-applications of sun cream. What's more it actually did come off at night too unlike some waterproof versions.

Sensitive Sun Protection

The most sun sensitive parts of the face require special sun care attention. My latest love is the Sisley Super Stick Solaire SPF 30 Tinted , £67.50, a handy stick that fits in your handbag and uses UVA-UVB protection to optimally protect the most sensitive parts of the face such as the nose, cheekbones and eye contours. I find you can even apply it on top of make-up.

Superior Sun Protection

Sometimes I find that SPF 30 isn't enough for my delicate British pasty, white skin, and I have been known to burn through factor 30. However I don't really like the idea of applying Factor 50 as I feel it contains too many chemicals but Clinique Body Cream SPF 40 , £18.50 is the next best solution.

The Scent of Sun

I'm afraid I ignore all those rules about not wearing fragrance in the sun with Shiseido ZenSun Eau De Toilette Fraiche , £59. I do, but spray it on the insides of my wrists rather than where the sun will find it. This light Shiseido fragrance is bright and fresh, containing mango Bergamot and cherry blossom.

The Multitasking Magic Cream

Sometimes a product lands on my desk that makes my heart beat faster. This happened when I opened AERIN's Beach Cream for Hair and Body, £40 (available in store at Selfridges, Harrods and John Lewis nationwide). With the scent of divine rose and the colour of gold, it's like a touch of sunkissed magic for limbs or locks.

Rare Coral

As I've said before, I can't resist a coral nail with a strappy sandal. This one - Clinique A Different Nail Enamel in Happy , £12 - is also exciting as it's created not to irritate skin so perfect for the toxin sensitive.

Bikini baring

I love a bright, bold bikini and often go for wild prints over demure shades. I love this Calvin Klein Stripe Logo Tie Side Brief , £28.