The beauty gadget that will change the way you cleanse

24 April 2014
The Clarisonic Mia 2 is every beauty editor's secret weapon

A £125 price tag may seem a little steep for any beauty tool, but the Clarisonic isn't just the new kid on the gadget block. This smooth operator has been 'the one' for beauty editors and celebs alike for years.

Completely and utterly foolproof, the Clarisonic uses a sonic frequency of more than 300 movements per second to gently yet thoroughly remove makeup six times more effectively than cleansing with your hands alone.

In the space of a minute, this game-changer will exfoliate, smooth away dead skin, clear and tighten pores and prep your face for better absorption of your skincare products. Yes, all within a mere sixty seconds. Trust us, this unassuming tool is a thing of beauty.

Clarisonic Mia 2, £125. Buy online at  www.clarisonic.co.uk


