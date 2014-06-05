The beauty heroes you should steal from your man

Despite me offering him every product on the planet, my husband only ever uses three essentials - a really cheap shower gel (which he uses as shampoo much to my distaste) some hair wax, and some aftershave (Creed or Hermes, here he has good taste). However, I know from my girlfriends that many men are not averse to smoothing on a product or two - and not only do most of them secretly use their lady’s scrubs and tubs, but men’s products have increased by 70% over the last six years, meaning that our dads, husbands, brothers and boyfriends now have a bathroom cabinet of their own. So with men’s grooming products starting to rival our own, is there anything of theirs that we could nab for use on our own fair complexions? YES, but remember men’s skin is tougher, greasier, thicker and bristlier than our own, so steer clear of anything too abrasive else you’ll end up minus a few layers of skin. Oh, and stick to the self tan you’re used to. Here’s what’s worthy of stealing: Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Eau de Parfum

£150 for 50ml. Buy online Definitely worth a sneaky morning spritz, this light and zesty scent is inspired by Ford’s experiences of Portofino. Containing an exquisite cocktail of fresh Tunisian neroli, Italian Bergamot, Sicilian lemon, mandarin, rosemary and amber this classic eau de cologne will smell just as good on you as him. Taylor of Old Bond Street Manicure Set in Leather Case

£169, Buy online I’m not sure why manicure sets like this are normally created for men, but this is definitely something you’ll be borrowing regularly from you other half’s bathroom cupboard. There are tweezers for brows, nail scissors, a nail file that never loses its roughness, a cuticle pusher, under nail cleaner and clippers. A possible present for Father’s Day that could benefit you too? Win win. Aqua di Parma Limited Edition Blue Meditteraneo Fico do Amalfi Eau de Toilette

£78 for 150 ml, Buy online Like many of the Acqua di Parma fragrances, Fico di Amalfi is definitely one you’ll like on your man but also on yourself. With bergamot, lemon, grapefruit, cedar wood and citron as well as fig at its heart, it’s inspired by the Amalfi coast. Once nabbed never forgotten. Clarins Smooth Shave Foaming Gel

£15, Buy online This is something you probably wouldn’t buy for yourself, but stealing his shaving foam will turn leg shaving into a total delight. Foaming on contact with water you can see where you’ve shaved (for us fair girls this is an issue), and it’s also suitable for sensitive skin. Tom Ford Hydrating Lip Balm

£20, Buy online If there’s anyone we should listen to when it comes to men’s grooming then it should be Tom Ford himself – the man is buffed to within an inch of his finely polished life. He has a range of grooming products for men which include a Purifying Mud, a Skin Revitalizing Concentrate, a Concealer, an Oil-Free Daily Moisturiser and a Bronzing Gel (not entirely sure on this one – in my opinion men should remain colour free). However it’s the Lip Balm I use regularly which contains natural butters, vitamins and oils that will transform even the most weathered lips. Recipe for Men Under Eye Patches