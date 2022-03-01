The beauty of the outdoors captured in a bottle

Diptyque’s aromatic new fragrance, Geranium Odorata Eau de Toilette, washes over the senses and blurs out your surroundings - after one spray, we were taken from a stuffy work office to the fresh and vibrant outdoors. Its crisp scent is reminiscent of crimson-coloured flowers blossoming in the sun and infuses flower and wood in the perfect celebration of nature.

The formula is a combination of two essences from two different origins, successfuly blended to make something that is both gorgeous and uplifting. The first essence, african geranium, derives from Egypt and injects a lively floral aspect. The second, bourbon geranium, known as the most precious of all geraniums, comes from Reunion Island and works to highlight woody notes. Throw in bergamot, green cardamon, cedar, tonka bean and pink peppercorns with Haitian vetiver and you have the fresh outdoors in a bottle.

Diptyque’s new Geranium Odorata in 100ml (£65) or 20ml (£32), available from Selfridges here