How to paint your own chrome nails

Chrome nails was the trend that took the internet by storm this year and if our Pinterest boards are anything to go by, it looks set to be big business in 2018 too. However unlike 2017, it’s ready to make the leap from our salons (and screens) to our homes instead thanks to a flurry of DIY mirror manicure kits and polishes putting the control back into our hands. Forgoing the need for gel and UV and in some cases, chrome nail powder too, they're mainly built for effect than they are for endurance in our experience. That being said though, the reflective results are certainly eye-catching and provide a more affordable alternative to an in-salon booking. Here are 5 of the best we’ve tried. Models Own One Night Stand, £14.99

The shiniest out of the ones I tried, this two-polish kit will have you taking double takes of your nails all day long (as I currently am while I type this). Including a base/top coat and separate Mirror Effect Polish, the instructions recommend that you apply 2 to 3 coats of the latter for full coverage however, I was pleasantly surprised at the vibrancy I was able to achieve with just the one (applying a top coat is a requisite though for a little more longevity). At £14.99, it’s also the cheapest in our edit for a pick that saves you time as well as money.

With a range of different colours that provide a variety of different chrome nail shades, this pick ‘n’ mix option centres around the brand’s Chrome Nail Powder , £9.95, and Chrome Nails Fixing Top Coat , £9.95. Simply pick your Wonder Nail polish , £8.95, to act as a base - Glamour White (for platinum), Papaya (for gold), Pink Lemonade (for rose gold), Scuba Dive (for steel) or Black Lacquer (for champagne) - rub the powder in and then apply the top coat on top. Top tip: our tester, GTG’s Judy Johnson, advises against rubbing the powder in too gently. It feels counterintuitive at first on slightly wet nails, but it works! Available from Feelunique Ciate Mirror Manicure, £22

Creating a high shine, reflective finish, it’s no surprise that this two-step kit was an instant sell out when it launched last month. Containing a 2-in-1 ‘Mirror Seal’ base/top coat and a liquid chrome polish, it spreads like molten metal on nails - smoothly and evenly - and comes with comprehensive (yet concise) instructions on how to showcase your mani in the most reflective of lights. Again, a top coat’s mandatory, patience is encouraged (don’t touch it until it’s dry which takes around 5 minutes) and expect its glossiness to last for around 6 hours afterwards. A return date is yet to be confirmed, but hopefully nail fans won’t have to wait long to stock up on their supplies. Check availability here Sally Hansen Salon Chrome in Peacock, £17

The least traditionally ‘chrome-y’ of the ones we’ve tried, but easily the most beautiful, this holographic variation of the trend is a treat for both the nails and eyes. A 5-piece salon-inspired nail kit comprising of a chrome powder (a little goes a long way), Special Effect Top Coat, sponge applicator, Miracle Gel Nail Polish and Miracle Gel Top Coat, its glimmers of blue, purple and green cleverly capture and reflect the light to provide a multidimensional high shine effect. It also stays chip-free for a good few days too.

