The best bath oils to relax, soothe and lift your spirits

Think of self-care and a long soak in the bath is sure to spring to mind; there’s something about slipping under the water surrounded by the rising steam that immediately lowers the shoulders and comforts the mind.

“A bath is proven to lower the stress hormone cortisol and stimulates the release of endorphins,” says Christina Salcedas, director of education and wellness for Aromatherapy Associates . “There are also studies that show that bathing can lower blood pressure supporting heart health.”

While we’ll always make space for a bath bomb or a sprinkle of magnesium flakes and there's nothing quite like a tub brimming with bubbles, there’s something luxurious about adding a capful of oil to the water. This is how and why to use them.

Bath oils are nourishing and free from harsh foaming agents

“Bath oils are generally more nourishing than bubbles as they don’t contain foaming agents that can be tough on your skin, stripping the protective layer,” says David Delport, global ambassador for Ren Clean Skincare .

They are a powerful way to absorb essential oils

Jo Foster, founder of Kiss The Moon explains: " Essential oils enter and travel around our body in two ways - through our respiratory system when we inhale their aromas and also through absorption through the skin where they then enter our blood system. An aromatherapy oil bath is powerful because it taps into both of these simultaneously."

One word of warning - if you've got sensitive skin, tread carefully when it comes to essential oils. Read our guide to essential oils and sensitive skin for everything you need to know before choosing.

They can put you in the right mood

Bath oils can pep you up, calm, you down or help with recovery. When choosing essential oils for your bath Olivia Taylor, head of spa at Elemental Herbology advises:

For tired muscles: products with essential oils of nutmeg, ho wood (an extract from wood and berries that calms) and rosemary as these can help to aid muscle repair. Arnica is also great in bath products to heal and promote healthy skin and ease sore muscles.

For relaxation and sleep: lavender, chamomile and vetiver aid a restful night of sleep. Frankincense helps the mind wind down, ylang-ylang has the power to relax and rebalance while chamomile is known for its ability to calm the senses and soothe dry or irritated skin.

For energising and mood-boosting: bergamot cedarwood, lemongrass and rose are mentally uplifting and help to increase serotonin levels. Orange helps lift the spirit and encourages a healthy circulation, and bergamot lifts the mood.

But don't add oils to the bath until you are ready to climb in

Whatever you do don't put them under running water like bubble bath. "That's great for bubble baths but is a bit of a waste for oils," cautions Jo. The rule is 'draw then pour'.

"The biggest release of essential oil aromas is when the bath oil first hits the water. So turn off the taps and pour your oil into still water, give it a quick swirl with your hand if you like then get straight in. No point letting those precious aromas escape."

Best energising bath oil

Espa Energising Bath Oil, £30 for 100ml

