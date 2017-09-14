1 / 11

The best budget chip-proof nail varnishes

Before we begin, co-founder of the heaven-on-earth nail and blow dry palace that is London’s DryBy , Krisztina van der Boom would like to politely remind you that no regular manicure is immune to wear and tear:

“Between us and your readers, there’s no such thing as a chip-free manicure. Chipping can depend a lot on the preparation of the nail plate, genetics and the lifestyle of the customer. Buffing the nail plate can make polish last longer, but it should be noted that this can cause damage to the nail in the long run. For ultimate maintenance and optimum nail health, my number one recommendation is to slather on cuticle oil in any shape or form, as often as you remember to. It can be a specific cuticle product, coconut or olive oil, shea butter...it doesn’t really matter, but make it a habit and your nails will take to polish much better over time.”

As for polish application, founder of Blush+Blow Bridget O’Keeffe has some longevity pointers:

“Prep the nail bed and put on a base coat, avoiding hand cream prior to varnish application. When applying polish, make sure to stay well away from the nail bed, keeping edges as neat and tidy as possible. Keep each layer thin and allow a bit of drying time before the next coat is applied. Speaking of layers, apply no more than three licks of polish per nail, then apply a topcoat post-colour. Otherwise, keep your polish in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight to preserve it. If it goes gooey or too thick then you can pop a few drops of acetone into the bottle and shake it to thin it out.”

“How long the polish will last depends on the quality of your nail varnish and what you’re doing with your hands, but if you are careful you should be able to get at least five good days out of your polish. Wearing marigolds when you wash up will go a long way.”

With that, here are some polishes that won’t cost the earth or do a sudden disappearing act. Ideal.