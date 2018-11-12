The best Christmas candles for 2018

If you love a scented candle as much as we do, you’ll love this year’s line-up of festive-themed editions that are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. Featuring notes such as cinnamon, clove and even pine tree, they act as a flame-fuelled way to spread Christmas cheer. Brands are launching them left, right and centre though, which makes choosing one particularly tricky. Not to worry though, as we’ve been burning the candle at both ends to find the ones that are actually worth spending your pennies on. Here’s our essential edit. Diptyque Cerf Sapin De Lumiere, £53

Diptyque Cerf Sapin De Lumiere, £53
Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "Inspired by a snow-topped forest with twinkling lights, this ornate Diptyque candle is a decorative and festive addition to the mantlepiece. With a fresh and crisp pine tree scent that's rich and invigorating, it's a treat for all the senses." SloJo Relaxing Candle, £65

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editor “This hand-poured natural wax candle is like sinking into a sofa that's just too comfy to leave. It doesn't smell overtly Christmassy, but it's exactly what I need to come back to myself at this time of year and calm my racing thoughts (and any overweening guests) with its 10 per cent concentration of soporific essential oils such as patchouli, lavender, cedarwood and labdanum (aka laudanum!). Light it, feet up, breathe out." VOYA Seasoned Spice Candle, £25

VOYA Seasoned Spice Candle, £25
Loved by: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development "Made from natural soy wax, this stunning candle burns cleanly with a calming soft glow and fills the room with a light festive winter blend of sweet orange, cinnamon and clove. Quality has not been compromised for ethics either, and everything about this candle screams luxury - other than its price point.'' Neom Precious Moments, £32

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor "The candle itself doesn't look too festive so you could get away with burning this all year round, but the heady mix of ginger, vetivert and black pepper gives it away. Calming and warming all at once, it's comforting but the hint of citrus perks you up at the same time. Perfect after long, food-filled Christmas celebrations..." Cire Trudon Ernesto Candle, £78

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "This scent reminds me of my grandmother and at this time of year when it would have been her birthday, it's truly the most comforting smell I could have wished for. It's a mix of leather and tobacco, which sounds manly and smoky, but it's far from it. Wintery and musky yet delicate, it fills the room with a wonderful scent even before burning it. Enclosed in a luxe rose gold casing, it's elegant and addictive." Floris Collector's Edition Cinnamon & Tangerine Scented Candle, £70

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer "As lovely on the outside as it is on the inside, I can't even begin to explain the effect this larger than life-sized candle has had on the festive vibes in my house. With notes such as cinnamon leaf, nutmeg, orange, brandy, clove and vanilla, it's what I imagine Santa's grotto smells like - plus, it has a burning time of 55 hours, to ensure it has enough fuel to chase January blues away too." Beauty Pie Bitter Orange and Blackcurrant £40 (£12.88 for Beauty Pie members)

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "Just in at Beauty Pie, this mineral wax candle is for you if you love citrus and spice - it's mulled wine in candle form. The addition of chilli lends interest and sophistication to this bittersweet seasonal scent bomb. I loved the clean crisp snow-white packaging too." Romilly Wilde Frida Candle, £60

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer "Like a blast of sunshine on a dark night, this huge orange jarred slow burner is a brilliant option if you shudder at a sniff of pine cone and cinnamon. Cardamom keeps it warm and spicy but clary sage gives the scent a herbal edge that isn't too sweet." Jo Loves Christmas Trees Scented Candle, £55

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant "This is without a doubt my favourite candle ever - not just at Christmas time! The scent is so different to more traditional ones, it's not heavy and strong, instead it's light, fresh and fills the room with the beautiful scent of pine and florals. The addition of subtle winter spices makes it wonderfully warming too." ESPA Ginger and Pink Pepper, £45

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor "No Christmas is complete without ginger (though in our house it's usually in the form of gingerbread), and this cosy scent laced with a peppery edge is exactly how the festive season should smell. It's subtle, but there's no mistaking the time of year with its spicy fragrance in the air - and it helps that the candle itself is beautiful too." Jo Malone Pine and Eucalyptus Candle, £47

Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor "Pine and eucalyptus is my all-time favourite festive combination - it fills your home with the aromas of real-life pine trees without the mess! Rich and fresh like a wintery Christmas morning, it's long-lasting and burns amazingly too." Owen Drew Luxury Rose Gold Candle £40

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "This vegan soy wax candle has an ingenious wooden wick which gives it an unusual and slightly mesmerising triangular flame. The rose gold packaging complete with scent-preserving lid gives it an extremely luxe feel. Available in four fragrances, I loved the wintry woodland 'Arboretum,' which is subtle." The White Company Winter Candle, £20

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant "If you're looking for a more budget-friendly candle that will help transform your home and set the festive tone, this is the perfect option. Its blend of cinnamon and orange is the epitome of winter and Christmas time - it's a classic White Company scent for a reason." Noble Isle Fireside Glow 3 Wick Candle, £75