The best fake tan removers and how to use them

Whether you’re looking to remove your fake tan completely to start afresh or erase any little streaks (they happen to the best of us) we’re happy to report there’s a whole host of products out there that make light working of removing self-tan.

We've all been guilty of going at our knees and elbows with exfoliating mitts until they were red raw in the hope of banishing patchy tan, but these creams, mist and bubble baths and even a bath bomb (yes!) make it easier to go back to a blank canvas and to get rid of brown palms if you apply without a mitt.

How does self-tan remover work?

If you look on the ingredients list of fake tan remover you’ll see many of them include oils as this breaks down the DHA (the tanning colour element) in tanning fluid. At the same time, most of the products do require you to use an exfoliating mitt as well as the product to really help wave goodbye to your tan and loosen the skin cells holding onto the DHA – a combination of oils and manual exfoliation seems a winner.

Some products also include glycolic acid as this removes dead cells from the skin to reveal fresh (tan free) skin below.

The celebrity-approved one