13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

As warmer days begin to nudge out the cold, grey, wet ones, it's only natural we start filling our ASOS baskets with bikinis, booking summer holidays, and investing in sun loungers for the garden. But (not to be a Debbie Downer), it's also the time we should be checking in on our SPF collection, binning any bottles that have passed their best before, and investing in some impressive new sun-protection technology .

With every generation comes a greater understanding of the damaging (and potentially dangerous) effects of the sun, and the importance of applying SPF to exposed areas of skin ( face and body), daily. “The skin is our largest and most visible organ and is dramatically affected by environmental factors such as UV radiation,” confirms consultant dermatologist Dr Maryam Zamani. “Ultraviolet radiation causes inflammation, physical changes to the skin, impaired wound healing, and most importantly, DNA damage that can lead to skin cancer . UV exposure accounts for the majority of visible signs of ageing- wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and loss of skin elasticity.”

When and how often should I apply it?

Most skin experts agree you should reach for a broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that offers protection against both UVA and UVB rays), with an SPF30 or above. “Chemical sunscreens need to be applied at least twenty minutes before going outdoors,” says consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible, Dr Anjali Mahto. “Mineral sunscreens containing titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work as soon as they are applied.” She goes on to advise reapplication every ninety minutes to get the stated protection factor on the bottle, plus reapplying after swimming and sweating.

“I often get asked if it is necessary to wear sunscreen every day , including the winter months,” she adds. “It is true that there is less UVB radiation in the winter in the UK, the main ray that can cause burning. However, as many skin cancers develop due to cumulative UV exposure, it’s worthwhile getting into the habit of wearing sunscreen on exposed sites daily.”

How much should I apply?

Sunscreen needs to be used on all areas not covered by clothing, and as a rough guide, about a teaspoon per body area (one teaspoon for your face, head, and neck, one for each arm, one for each leg, one for your chest and abdomen and one for your back and the back of the neck). “About one-shot-glass-full should be about right for an average-sized adult,” says Mahto. “Don’t forget your ears and the tops of your feet - these are commonly missed sites.”

What’s the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreens?

Chemical sunscreens work by converting UV light energy into heat energy and absorbing it, while mineral sun creams (AKA physical) use titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and iron oxide to reflect rays away from the skin. Historically, chemical formulas have been preferred for their easily-absorbed, lightweight textures. Mineral formulas, however, were found to be less irritating for people with sensitive skin prone to acne or eczema (despite the chalky residue they tended to leave behind). Luckily, SPF technology has advanced and formulations improved, meaning many mineral SPFs are now rivalling their chemical counterparts when it comes to their invisible filters (case in point: Dr Sam and Green People, below).

What’s all this buzz about 'reef safe' formulas?

Typically, chemical formulas use filters such as oxybenzone and octinoxate to absorb UV rays. But environmental studies suggest these two chemical filters (among others) could be harmful to marine life and coral reefs. Holland & Barrett is the first retailer to ban chemical sunscreen in their stores, and suncare brands are now busy adding “reef safe” formulas to their collections. If you feel passionate about the subject, do your own research and study ingredient lists independently – some sun creams are labelled 'reef-friendly' while still containing chemical filters that (although not the main two chemical culprits) could still be detrimental to marine life.

So, which sunscreen is best?

Best budget sun cream: Altruist Sunscreen SPF 50 , £4