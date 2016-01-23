The Best Things I’ve Learned: Sally-Anne Stevens, Founder and CEO of B Public Relations

With over 18 years’ experience in PR and a successful agency of her own, at just 38, Sally-Anne Stevens has achieved the type of career that most in the industry aspire to. As Founder and CEO of B Public Relations , she heads up a team of 30 highly experienced PRs to provide a global PR perspective for each of her brands - from digital to social media to editorial coverage to VIP outreach. Her extensive knowledge of fashion, beauty, health, retail and corporate PR and successful portfolio of clients, (including Ciate, Lipsy, Charles Worthington Salons and Fleur de Force to name but a few), has seen the company grow from strength to strength since its launch in 2004. We caught up with Sally-Anne to ask her to share her most important life lessons with us and provide some extremely useful career advice for anyone looking to break into public relations.

The best things I’ve learned about... Failure I've never had a fear of failure - I believe if you take a no fail approach to everything you tackle in life, then most times you will succeed. If things don't go quite as planned, then I wouldn't call it failure but learn from the mistakes made and ensure they are not to be repeated. Most importantly though, never view any kind of failure as a negative or to dwell upon it. Pick yourself up and move on quickly. Switching off It's very easy to become work obsessed, particularly in this industry, and over the past 12 years I'm not sure I've ever really truly switched off. The digital age makes it even more difficult to switch off as there is always something to tap into - your social pages, an app, some online shopping, check how many steps you've walked that day etc. When you own a business, particularly in the early years, you can't just turn off the phone and be uncontactable to the office. However, B is now at a size, with the strength of team, that I'm lucky enough to be able to take time out when I need to. I do try to switch off when I go on holiday, which for me means checking my phone just once a day instead of every five minutes. During the working week, my daily time out away from the phone and two children is a bath and yoga where I can meditate and gather my thoughts. MORE GLOSS: Do you have Superwoman Syndrome? Ageing Just roll with it! I'm 38 and so far I'm happy with what I've achieved, the places I've visited and the adventures I've completed. I'm excited about the future and I have so much more I want to achieve both in business and personally. The most important thing for me though is to keep healthy. Superficially of course I do my best to delay the signs of ageing with weekly beauty treatments. I have a secret weapon who goes by be name of Alina, she's an incredible physio and healer who I see every week for lymphatic deep tissue massage and general wellbeing. Money It comes, it goes and it comes again...the most important thing in business isn't how much your company turns over but how profitable you are. However, even more important is the cash in the bank - the cash flow. Invest in your accountant and work with someone you really gel with and gets you and truly understands the business.

People When I founded the company in 2003, I'd just left an agency where the boss was a bully and treated staff abysmally. Having been in that miserable position myself, I've always put my team first and always do my best to be fair and prevent a negative environment. I love people and talking...but one of the greatest things you can do for someone is to simply listen to them and let them unburden which I do daily with my team and friends and appreciate when they are there for me in return. MORE GLOSS: The Best Things I’ve Learned - Jacqueline Hurst, Life Coach Hiring staff I think most business owners will express that one of the hardest and most time consuming areas of running a business is HR. We have an HR Director to support with all aspects of HR but when it comes to hiring I'm very hands on. I attend 90% of the staff interviews and I always meet a candidate who has made it to the final round of interviewing with us at B to make a decision. It's not just about experience; personality, confidence and common sense also really come into play. Confidence at work It's so important to be confident as a PR as you need to be able to translate your client’s brand messages across to press/influencers as if you were the CEO of that company. The brand founder has entrusted us with their brand and we need to know everything we can about it and talk with confidence, whether that's on the phone or face to face. If you're a confident person you will have faith in your own ability and take more risks too, if you are totally risk averse though it will take you longer to climb your career ladder. A working wardrobe If you walk into the B offices, you will meet a team of 40 eclectic personalities each wearing something that reflects their personality. For us, there isn't a working staple as such, it's driven by trends mostly with a mix of classics thrown in. Hair, nails and lip colours change on an almost weekly basis too.