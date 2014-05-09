The Body' launches new additions to her beauty gadget range

Following the hugely successful launch of the 2013 The Body range, 2014 heralds the arrival of five new beauty tools from Elle Macpherson and HoMedics to help us achieve an at-home bikini body finish from top to toe.

From exfoliation to the perfect bedside manicure and pedicure, each of the five products has been designed to create salon results, without having to step outside your front door. With Project Bikini now in full swing, the new beauty essentials couldn't have come at a better time. Here's the lowdown on the range...

Elle Macpherson Wet and Dry Face and Body Brush

Price: £39.99

Buy online: Available from Argos, Amazon, Debenhams and House of Fraser in June

Elle Macpherson says: "A key part of my beauty regime is exfoliation. The benefits are amazing, helping to remove dead skin cells, increase circulation and aid cell renewal. I always feel a noticeable difference, leaving my skin smooth and glowing."

Why it's on our shopping list: It comes with four different heads: a cactus dry brush, a loofah, a pumice stone and facial cleansing brush and can even reach those difficult areas like the centre of the back and bottom of the feet.

Elle Macpherson Hot Wax Epilator

Price: £34.99

Buy online: Available from Argos, Amazon, Debenhams and House of Fraser in June

Elle Macpherson says: "I'm a big fan of waxing as it removes hair from the root, so the results last for longer."

Why it's on our shopping list: The aloe vera-infused wax means it's gentle yet effective, plus it has a handy temperature controller to ensure it says at the perfect heat to satisfy all of our hair removal needs .

Elle Macpherson Heel Smoother

Price: £19.99

Buy online

Elle Macpherson says: "It's so easy to neglect your feet but as summer approaches, keeping them in tip-top condition is a must."

Why it's on our shopping list: With a selection of different speeds and six handy buffing disks to smooth hard, calloused skin, trotters will be transformed in no time and perfectly prepped for the next gadget...

Elle Macpherson Professional Manicure and Pedicure Kit

Price: £29.99

Buy online: Available from Amazon in June

Elle Macpherson says: "It's not always possible to take time out to visit the salon, which is why my professional manicure and pedicure kit contains all the tools you need for perfect nails from the comfort of your home."

Why it's on our shopping list: With seven interchangeable attachments and two speed controls, this selection of beauty gadgets is the perfect way to upgrade your old nail file and clippers.

Elle Macpherson Compact LED Beauty Mirror

Price: £9.99

Buy online: Available from Argos, Amazon, Debenhams and House of Fraser in June

Elle Macpherson says: "I'm constantly on the go, so I always carry a compact mirror in my handbag as it's really handy for doing those little touch-ups!"

Why it's on our shopping list: No matter the place, no matter the lighting, prolonged panda eyes will soon become a thing of the past.