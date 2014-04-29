The body serum that adds more to your moisturiser

With summer on its way, we’re on the hunt for something to boost our skincare artillery and help transform our hibernating limbs into something a little more beach-appropriate. Despite our body creams contributing their best efforts, our dry skin is still in need of a super dose of hydration and that’s where the new Optimal Body TriSerum from ESPA, £38 comes in.

MORE GLOSS: Summer haircare SOS

More than a moisturiser but less greasy than a body oil, this serum is enriched with a summer cocktail of nourishing skin goodies ranging from omega oils, vitamins A and E and marine extracts to ensure you needn’t worry about hitching your hemline a few inches north this summer.

Great used as either on its own or underneath your normal body moisturiser depending on how intensive a treatment you need, it’s the pick-me-up that our skin will be grateful for come staycation or vacation time this summer.

ESPA Optimal TriSerum, £38. Buy online at www.espaskincare.com , ESPA Spas and Salons worldwide, Liberty and selected Harvey Nichols and John Lewis stores from the 12th of May