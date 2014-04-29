The body serum that adds more to your moisturiser

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 April 2014
get-the-gloss-espa-body-tri-serum-1

Lizard-like skin beware, this super-serum is coming for you

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

With summer on its way, we’re on the hunt for something to boost our skincare artillery and help transform our hibernating limbs into something a little more beach-appropriate. Despite our body creams  contributing their best efforts, our dry skin is still in need of a super dose of hydration and that’s where the new Optimal Body TriSerum from ESPA, £38 comes in.

MORE GLOSS: Summer haircare SOS 

More than a moisturiser but less greasy than a body oil, this serum is enriched with a summer cocktail of nourishing skin goodies ranging from omega oils, vitamins A and E and marine extracts to ensure you needn’t worry about hitching your hemline a few inches north this summer.

Great used as either on its own or underneath your normal body moisturiser depending on how intensive a treatment you need, it’s the pick-me-up that our skin will be grateful for come staycation or vacation time this summer.

ESPA Optimal TriSerum, £38. Buy online at  www.espaskincare.com , ESPA Spas and Salons worldwide, Liberty and selected Harvey Nichols and John Lewis stores from the 12th of May


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More