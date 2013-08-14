The bright white nail trend

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 August 2013
gtg-white-nails

The latest trend for nails is to create a blank canvas, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

For a modern, fresh way to update your summer mani, jump on the bright white nail train and take a page out of Sasha Fierce’s beauty playbook. A look showcased to perfection in her recent Instagram snaps, her snow-capped nails acted as the perfect finishing touch to her pixie crop debut.

A trend also seen on the digits of Alexa Chung at this year’s Glastonbury Festival and the likes of JLo and Kim Kardashian too, we love the versatility of the look which can be as elegant or as edgy as you like. Wear alone for show-stopping impact, as a base to make your favourite nail colour pop or to create a spotless blank canvas to unleash your inner nail art artiste.

To nail the trend, try Orly’s White Out , £5 (Kim Kardashian’s reported go-to shade), the quick-drying Seche Nail Lacquer in Porcelain II , £9.95, if you’re short on time or Red Carpet Manicure in White Hot,  £12.95 - a gel polish designed to be used with their kit , £89.95 to provide some serious shine and smudge-proof super-staying power too.


