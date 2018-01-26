The budget retinol serum that Kim Kardashian swears by

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 January 2018
kim-kardashian-3

The Ordinary Retinoid 2% Emulsion comes in at just £8

The reported price of Kim Kardashian’s beauty routine? Somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000. However, among the eye-wateringly expensive assortment of creams and serums on her bathroom shelf lies a budget  buy that’s worth its weight in gold - The Ordinary Retinoid 2% Emulsion .

Coming in at just £8, the serum was highlighted by the entrepreneur as one of her favourites in a recent post on her website called, 'How I Slow the Aging Process.'  And it’s easy to see why. Containing two types of retinoids (retinol and hydroxypinacolone retinoate), it targets everything from fine lines to wrinkles and pigmentation. At 2% concentration, it could cause redness and irritation at first. So with this in mind, it’s worth introducing into your routine gradually and wearing an SPF on top, (read more about how to use retinol and retinoids in our guide, here ).

With retinol having been recently highlighted by the BBC documentary, The Truth About Looking Good , as one of the best over-the-counter alternatives to in-clinic treatments, it's fast become one of the biggest buzz ingredients in beauty. A good quality retinol serum has historically come at a price however, this high street alternative proves you needn’t have to break the bank to afford one.

The brand’s roster of other budget serums  are certainly worth having a browse through too, all of which provide impressive levels of potency at affordable prices. It's a trait shared with products from other brands underneath the Deciem umbrella - in fact earlier this week, Deciem posted on Instagram  how their popularity has strengthened their position when it comes to negotiating with suppliers, allowing them to buy high amounts of actives such as EAA (ethylated ascorbic acid - a more expensive direct form of vitamin C  that’s more stable than ascorbic acid) for a much lower price.

Keep up the amazing work Deciem! We’re loving your work.

Buy The Ordinary Retinoid 2% Emulsion online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Getty Images


