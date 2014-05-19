The Chantecaille fragrance for grown ups

Described as 'an elegant, couture scent', it's no wonder that the beautiful Chantecaille Pétales Eau De Parfum is a new favourite in the Gloss office. A perfect match for hazy summer days, the heady aroma has a botanical edge that gives it an authentic, garden-like freshness while still having a warm, musky presence. One thing's for sure: this is a perfume for grown ups. Chic grown ups, that is; it smells as deliciously spendy as it looks.



The white floral fragrance is inspired by Sylvie Chantecaille's love of gardenias, and includes notes of balsam, jasmine, tuberose, cedar and sandalwood - a rich concoction which it delicately flower-powered yet distinguished and almost spicy when wafted under a keen nose.



Packaged in a stunning glass bottle with a petal-inspired design, the perfume is the epitome of class; in Chantecaille's words, a 'fragrance that will never be forgotten'.

Chantecaille Pétales Eau De Parfum is £150 for 75ml and available at Liberty.co.uk here.