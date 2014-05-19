The Chantecaille fragrance for grown ups

Judy Johnson 19 May 2014
chantecaille-petals-fragrance-1

Inspired by gardenias, this white floral scent is warm and fresh all at once

Described as 'an elegant, couture scent', it's no wonder that the beautiful Chantecaille Pétales Eau De Parfum is a new favourite in the Gloss office. A perfect match for hazy summer days, the heady aroma has a botanical edge that gives it an authentic, garden-like freshness while still having a warm, musky presence. One thing's for sure: this is a perfume for grown ups. Chic grown ups, that is; it smells as deliciously spendy as it looks.

The white floral fragrance is inspired by Sylvie Chantecaille's love of gardenias, and includes notes of balsam, jasmine, tuberose, cedar and sandalwood - a rich concoction which it delicately flower-powered yet distinguished and almost spicy when wafted under a keen nose. 

Packaged in a stunning glass bottle with a petal-inspired design, the perfume is the epitome of class; in Chantecaille's words, a 'fragrance that will never be forgotten'.

Chantecaille Pétales Eau De Parfum is £150 for 75ml and  available at Liberty.co.uk here. 


