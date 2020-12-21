The Christmas stocking fillers bringing a much-needed hit of summer to our lives

2020 was a bit of a bust when it comes to holidays, wasn’t it? Normally you might have been jetting off to Mykonos, getting cosy in Iceland or feeling decadent in Dubai; instead we’ve all been chilling in the living room. Not quite the same. Luckily, fragrance brand So…? is on hand to transport us to more glamorous lands this festive season, albeit through a spritz of body mist rather than hopping on a plane. Inspired by dreamy destinations, The So…? Escapes collection of body mists, £5.99 each, includes 14 tantalising scents each reminiscent of those much-missed holiday vibes, delivering a hit of sunshine to anyone who finds one in their stocking come Christmas morning. You might be physically in your lounge in the UK surrounded by fairy lights and tinsel but one spritz of these and you’ll be mentally on a palm-fringed beach in the tropics. Plane tickets are off the agenda as Christmas gifts this year, so here are the holiday-inspired So…? Summer Escapes body mists we’ll be buying for our secret Santa, treating ourselves to and giving to our friends this Christmas. So…? Summer Escapes Ibiza Dreams Body Mist, £5.99



This smells like feel-good holidays in the Balearics bottled; think island sunsets, beach parties and dancing ’til the sun comes up. It has sun-kissed notes of sweet red apple, raspberry and blushing pear, combined with flirty floral notes of violet, peony and orchid for an uplifting scent you won’t be able to resist repeatedly spraying. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Aurora Nights Body Mist, £5.99



Mandarin, coconut and almond mingle together for a wintery take on holiday escapism; this one evokes feelings of being cosy by the fireside and patiently waiting for the magical Northern Lights to make an appearance. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Gift Set , £5.99

This set is ideal for anyone who’s got a years worth of wanderlust to catch up on, comprising of four 50ml scents to choose from depending on where you want to mentally spirit yourself away to that day. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Mykonos Nights Body Mist , £5.99

Greece’s most Insta-friendly destination (sorry, Santorini) has been bottled in this spritz with notes of vanilla and tonic bean with zesty touches that will help you picture holiday romances from yesteryear with one pump of the spray. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Bali Breeze Body Mist, £5.99



This is the next best thing to being given a holiday to Bali for Christmas, honest! It has notes of coconut, pineapple blossom for a touch of paradise in every spray. If you close your eyes you can almost hear the sounds of coconuts knocking in the trees. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Santorini Sunset Body Mist , £5.99

What we wouldn’t do to be snapping Instagram pics by those famous blue rooves right now. The closest we’ll get to Santorini though is spraying this mango, watermelon, and pineapple spray, topped with fresh citrus notes. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Dubai Elixir Body Mist, £5.99



For a fast track pass to the Middle East, you can’t go wrong with this sultry scent. Cedarwood, musk, floral jasmine and sweet vanilla come together for a scent that is beautifully woody and musky, sensual and mysterious just like Dubai itself. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Majorca Love Body Mist , £5.99

We all know Majorca as the home of Love Island and while we might not have the Instagram following of the islanders, we can smell like the infamous holiday hotspot with a combination of red berries, pear and plum, along with a floral bouquet of peony and violet, sweet vanilla and musk. Buy now So…? Summer Escapes Miami Vibes Body Mist , £5.99

Will Smith's favourite US destination is immortalised in scent with this peppy body mist, scented with sweet pear, green melon and apple blossom for a fragrance as fruity as the place itself. Buy now So..? Summer Escapes Caribbean Soul Body Mist, £5.99

A quick dousing of this helps us embrace our inner Rihanna and channel Caribbean vibes thanks to fresh notes of juicy green apple and kiwi as well as scent of tropical flower and cactus water. Refreshing doesn't even begin to describe this. Buy now So..? Summer Escapes Barcelona Babe Body Mist, £5.99