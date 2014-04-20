The crme de la crme of skincare

Yes, this cream is pricey, but the GTG team firmly believes that it is worth the pennies. Let us count the ways why…

The epitome of luxury, this new Lifting and Firming Mask by Crème de la Mer is the answer if you want tighter and firmer skin. The lavish cream combines the brand’s Concentrated Miracle Broth with their new Concentrated Lifting Ferment to create a super-strength sculpting wonder.

Clean your skin before using and then apply a thin layer of the rich gel-like cream to your face and neck with its accompanying (and super soft) brush. Allow it to sink in the skin for around 10 minutes and prepare for a beauty miracle. Once the cream has absorbed into the skin, you’ll notice that your face has undergone a transformation. It’ll be tighter, softer and more moisturised - and this only gets better the more you use it.

We understand that the expensive price tag may cause hesitation, but doesn’t everybody deserve a treat once in a while?

Crème de la Mer: The Lifting and Firming Mask, £150, Available from www.cremedelamer.co.uk