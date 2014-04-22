The desktop beauty edit

Here are some of my fast fix beauty essentials I rely on to help me look half decent when I’m flying between being a mum or dashing to a meeting.

During the week I really need beauty products that fit with any of the following criteria - they have to be easy to apply, they must last, they fit in your desk drawer or makeup bag or add some sort of pizazz instantly whether it be a fatigue-fighting concealer or a superb shade of zingy coral nail varnish.

My day normally goes a bit like this: kids’ breakfast, train commute, underground journey, start work, fitness training in the park, copywriting, brand meetings, more writing, lunch, team meetings, taxi, beauty launch, meeting with PR, underground journey, commute home, kids to bed and so on and so forth… it is a neverending whirlwind of work and family life.

The quick pick-me-up

ESPA Hydrating Floral Spafresh Spritzer, £18.50

A lovely botanical facial mist which picks me up when I’m flagging. I keep it on my desk at work. It’s hydrating for skin too.

The hand spa

Ortigia Fico D’India Hand Cream , £16

This is one of those products that you don’t really need in your life, but once you’ve tried it you wondered how you ever lived without it. Created by a Sicilian soap brand, this hand cream smells beautifully of figs and adds a touch of delight to the daily grind.

The nap in a compact

Hourglass Illume Creme-to-Powder Bronzer Duo in Sunset , £40

I love this product more than I can say. It has a cream bronzer on one side and a blusher on the other. It takes seconds to apply and creates a post-holiday glow straight from your desk.

Lip chic

Andrea Garland Betsy Print Lip Balm compact, £15

Everyone needs a great lip balm with all and this is one of the loveliest I’ve found. Made using natural beeswax it also comes in the cutest Liberty print packaging.

Getting Lippy

NARS Lipgloss, £18.50

Nothing adds a touch of glamour faster to a look than a quick slick of lipgloss. NARS do some of the best on the market in colour and texture.

Nailing it

Essie Nail Polishes , £10.95

I’m a bit of a nail varnish junkie - I look at my nails most of the day on my keyboard, so it’s a treat to switch up the colours every few days. For me the best nail varnishes on the market are Essie who have the best, chicest nail colours that last

Fast Glamour

Chantecaille Lip Chic , £27

For the daytime I’m a big fan of sheer lipsticks that are a hybrid between a lipstick and a gloss or balm. This one from Chantecaille (available in many shades) is polish perfection.

Quick dry nails

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat , £11.50

If you like to paint your nails and you’ve never tried this product, then I can assure you, you will not regret buying it. Apply onto just painted nails and it sets nails super fast leaving a high-wattage gleam to boot. A bottle sits on my desk permanently.

Mini Lash Booster

Laura Mercier Eyelash Curler , £10.50

All the powder of a professional eyelash curler in one makeup bag-sized mini. For glamorous lashes on the go.

Ultimate Spot Cover

Laura Mercier Undercover Pot in 1 , £29

The mother of stay-fast spot and under-eye concealing. Don’t leave home without it.

All products are available at Liberty

Still life by Ian Skelton